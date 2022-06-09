This year’s Love Island lineup has contestants from as far afield as Guernsey and Italy, as well as the usual variety from across the UK. Watching the Islanders navigate local slang and accents is always amusing – but is one region more represented in the show than others?

Here’s a look at some of the most popular Love Island hometowns, according to research from Slingo. Spoiler alert: Scotland is nowhere to be seen.

Love Island’s most popular hometowns

Some Islanders have specifically been introduced according to their town, while others have given a more generic answer as to the county or major city they are from across the UK and Ireland. It’s likely no surprise that London came out on top, with the English capital being named as the hometown for 36 Islanders at the time they went on the programme.

Here’s a look at the UK cities or regions with the highest numbers of Love Island contestants between 2015 and 2022:

- London: 36

- Essex: 22

Here's a look at which places in the UK produce the most Islanders. Photo: Love Island/ ITV.

- Manchester: 13

- Newcastle: 8

- Birmingham: 6

- Dublin: 5

- Hertfordshire: 5

- Kent: 5

- Surrey: 5

- Leeds: 4

- Liverpool: 4

- Brighton: 3

- Cheltenham: 3

- Devon: 3

- East London: 3

- Hull: 3

Love Island winners’ most popular hometowns

Now that we know which regions produce the most Islanders, let’s take a look at which regions are the most successful. Here are where all the winners of Love Island have come from over the years.

- Season 1: Jess Hayes from Oxford and Max Morley from Huddersfield

- Season 2: Cara De La Hoyde from Kent and Nathan Massey from Essex

- Season 3: Amber Davies from North Wales and Kem Cetinay from Essex

- Season 4: Dani Dyer from East London and Jack Fincham from Kent

- Season 5: Amber Gill from Newcastle and Greg O'Shea from County Limerick

- Season 6: Paige Turley from West Lothian and Finn Tapp from Milton Keynes

- Season 7: Millie Court from Romford and Liam Reardon from Merthyr Tydfil

As such, Kent and Essex produce the highest number of winners, with Kent having two victors - season 2’s Cara De La Hoyde and season 4’s Jack Fincham – and Essex also with two - season 2’s Nathan Massey and season 3’s Kem Cetinay.