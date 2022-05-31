Love Island cast: full list of contestants from Scotland - from Shannon Singh to Paige Turley

Sun, sea and singletons – it’s not long now until Love Island is back on our screens for 2022.

Fans of the ITV2 dating show have been starved of hearing “I’ve got a text!” and “Can I grab you for a chat?” for a whole year. But a hot summer of love is just around the corner, as the eighth series’ official start date has been confirmedas Monday, June 6.

And the newest members of the villa have also been announced, although there are no Scots in sight. Let’s hope that changes, as there have been many iconic Scottish singletons who’ve taken part in the competition in years gone by.

1. Shannon Singh Shannon Singh from Glenrothes in Fife entered the Love Island villa for its seventh series in 2021. There was a lot of hype for the party girl and model, but she was forced to leave the island in a shock twist on just day 2, causing an outcry from fans.

2. Paige Turley Paige, 23, from West Lothian, became the first ever Scot to win the show during Winter Love Island 2020, alongside her footballer beau Finley Tapp. The pair are currently living in Manchester together, although the singer still regularly visits her family in Scotland. She's worked with major brands from Superdrug to Pandora and also released a dance single.

3. Dale Mehmet Dale Mehmet from Glasgow appeared as a Casa Amor bombshell on the 2021 series of Love Island. The 25-year-old barber coupled up with Chloe Burrows then Abigail Rawlings, but was dumped from the island on day 42.

4. Harry Young Harry Young from Glasgow was another Casa Amor bombshell in Season 7 of Love Island. The car salesman, 25, sadly did not couple up with any of the girls and was dumped from the island just a few days' later.