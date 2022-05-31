Love Island cast: full list of contestants from Scotland - from Shannon Singh to Paige Turley

Sun, sea and singletons – it’s not long now until Love Island is back on our screens for 2022.
Fans of the ITV2 dating show have been starved of hearing “I’ve got a text!” and “Can I grab you for a chat?” for a whole year. But a hot summer of love is just around the corner, as the eighth series’ official start date has been confirmedas Monday, June 6.
And the newest members of the villa have also been announced, although there are no Scots in sight. Let’s hope that changes, as there have been many iconic Scottish singletons who’ve taken part in the competition in years gone by.