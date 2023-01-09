News you can trust since 1873
Love Island 2023: 12 pictures of luxury South African villa ahead of winter series with Maya Jama

By Ginny Sanderson
3 minutes ago

Slap on your factor 50 and prepare to crack on – Love Island is back. The winter edition of the show starts on ITV2 on January 16 with new host Maya Jama taking the helm. The first batch of islanders to enter the sun-drenched South African villa have been announced, and ITV has released jaw-dropping pictures of their luxury pad they will be spending the next eight weeks.

1. New Villa

The stunning South African villa has a mountain backdrop, is neighboured by vineyards, and wild springbok graze the surroundings

Photo: Vincent Dolman

2. Entrance

The iconic entrance through which new host Maya Jama will slow-mo strut her stuff

Photo: ITV

3. Swimming pool

This luxurious swimming pool will be used precisely once in the whole series for a Casa Amor challenge where everyone is told to jump in the pool

Photo: Vincent Dolman

4. Firepit

The infamous firepit, the heart of all Love Island drama, will no doubt see numerous suspenseful recouplings

Photo: Vincent Dolman

