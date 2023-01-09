Love Island will be returning to our screens sooner than usual, with a winter edition arriving in January 2023. This time, islanders will be searching for love in South Africa with new host Maya Jama taking over from Laura Whitmore.

ITV announced the news on January 1, posting a video of Jama on a glammed-up bucking bronco with the catchline: “Winter just got a whole lot hotter.” Here’s everything we know about the new series of Love Island 2023.

When is Love Island back? Blue Monday start date for ITV2 dating show

Maya Jama is the new host of Love Island 2023 (ITV)

The Love Island 2023 series will start on January 16, 2023 at 9pm. Known as ‘Blue Monday’, it’s meant to be the most miserable day of the year so this start date will no doubt cheer up Love Island fans.

ITV posted on social media on Wednesday (January 4): “We’re ready to crack on! Love Island starts 16 Jan at 9pm on ITV2 and ITVX”.

There will be eight weeks of fun in the sun – with the rumoured finale date said to be taking place on March 13.

Where is Winter Love Island 2023 being filmed?

Instead of the usual villa in Mallorca, the new series of Love Island will be filmed in a South African mansion. The property boasts a large swimming pool with mountain views and will, of course, have a fire pit. The mansion is bordered by vineyards and wild springboks graze freely in the surrounding plains.

Who are the contestants for Love Island 2023? Full lineup announced

The contestants for Winter Love Island are being announced every half an hour on Monday, January 9. The full cast as it is revealed will be available on our website.

Who won Love Island 2022? Which couples are still together from last series?

The unstoppable Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu won Love Island 2022 with her partner Davide Sanclimenti. The pair entertained viewers all season with their drama, including the infamous moment where Davide called her a “liar, actress”… you know the rest.

As of January 2023, Ekin-Su and Davide are still an item, with their own television show Homecomings on ITV. Meanwhile Ekin-Su is starring in the ice-skating competition Dancing on Ice 2023.

Gemma Owen and Luca Bish, who came second on Love Island 2022, are no longer together. The daughter of footballer Michael Owen told fans on Instagram just three months after leaving the island, writing: “It wasn’t an easy decision but ultimately this is what is best for us both right now."

Indiyah Polack and Dami Hope, who placed third, are still together and have moved in together. While fourth place couple Tasha Ghouri and Andrew Le Page are still loved up. Paige Thorne and Adam Collard split just weeks after the show ended, following rumours Adam had cheated.

Is Iain Stirling still narrating Love Island 2023?

The voice of Love Island, Edinburgh comedian Iain Stirling will be back to narrate Winter Love Island 2023. So don’t fear, you won’t be missing out on the usual craic and the iconic opening line: “tonight...on Love Island!”