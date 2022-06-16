Since beginning his stand-up career in his final year at Edinburgh University, the former Liberton High School pupil has performed at the Edinburgh Fringe, The Stand, Off the Kerb, and The Comedy Store.

The 34-year-old has also enjoyed a successful career in television, first presenting children’s TV, before appearing on various comedy panel shows and narrating the Love Island since since it first hit UK screens in 2015.

Now he will provide the voiceover for the US series when it launches on NBC’s streaming service Peacock next month, having previously run on rival network CBS for three seasons.

Producers have promised the dating show will be “steamier” with “naughtier games and sexier challenges” now it is streamed rather than broadcast TV.

In a video announcing his involvement, Stirling said the new show would be “streaming all summer long – or until America decides it can’t understand a word I’m saying.

“So get your suncream, your shades and your Google Translate ready because I’m on my way.”

Jenny Groom, the NBC executive responsible for unscripted entertainment, said: “The moment the decision was made to bring an all-new version of Love Island to Peacock, we knew we had to get Iain on board.

“Iain embodies everything fans love about the show – humour, irreverence and cheeky fun. Love Island would not be the same without him.”

Love Island US, which is filmed on the California coast, launches on July 19.

Meanwhile, investment analyst Jay Younger is starring in the UK version of the hit reality show.

The 28-year-old entered the villa earlier this week – and has gone down a storm with viewers.