Before going on the hit ITV show, Jay worked as an analyst for Aubrey Capital Management, a fund management company based in Edinburgh.

CEO Andrew Ward, his boss, described Jay as a “smart and funny guy”, who is well liked by his colleagues.

"He's a really great team member,” he said. "You couldn't wish for a better, more enthusiastic employee".

Mr Ward admitted he was surprised when Jay told him he was going on the show, and said: "It’s one of the most unusual sabbatical requests we’ve ever had”. However, he added: “We’re really chuffed that he’s had this opportunity.”

While some Love Island contestants leave the show after days, some remain in the villa for weeks.

The CEO said: “We will miss him enormously whilst he's away. Someone with a character like Jay has a big presence, so we will miss that.

“But we're really looking forward to having him back. It will be great to hear all of his stories of his time in the villa.”

Mr Ward is clearly rooting for his employee, as he said: “We know he can win and we really hope he wins.”

"We are all pleased for him and we wish him all success”.

Before jetting off to Mallorca for filming, Jay competed in extreme fitness competitions across the UK in his spare time.

As part of his training for these events, he was a regular gym-goer at CaveFit Gym in Granton.

Charles, a coach at CaveFit, who is a long-time friend of the contestant said: “On behalf of all the CaveFit team, we wish Jay the absolute best.”

He joked: “I hope Jay is better at pulling birds than he is at pulling splits on the rope.”

Another coach added: "We wish Jay the best of luck on Love Island.

“We’re all following him and hoping he does well.”

Jay, who has already made a splash in the villa, is known in Edinburgh for being the grandson of Tommy Younger, a former Scotland football captain who earned his place in the Hibs hall of fame. The goalie played 24 times for Scotland between 1955 and 1958, captaining for the team during four games in 1958.

When asked why he was entering Love Island, Jay replied: “I think I am at the point in my life where it would be quite fun to find someone and have fun along the way. And doing it in Mallorca and in the Villa would be a great opportunity, so why not?”

“I am going to be a supportive Islander, I think I am going to bring a lot of fun,” he added. “Hopefully some good laughs along the way and maybe some indecisive decisions.”