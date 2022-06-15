Edinburgh fire: Five people taken to hospital after late-night blaze on Leith Walk

Five people have been taken to hospital following a fire in an Edinburgh tenement.

By Lucinda Cameron
Wednesday, 15th June 2022, 7:27 am
Four fire engines and a high reach appliance attended the scene of the fire at a four-storey tenement in Leith Walk, after the alarm was raised at 2.35am on Wednesday.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) said five casualties suffering from the effects of smoke inhalation were taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh for treatment.

Three people were checked over at the scene by an ambulance crew and a dog rescued from the building was given oxygen by firefighters.

The last fire crews left the scene just before 6am.

A fire crew rushed to the scene of the fire on Leith Walk at around 2.35am on Wednesday.
EdinburghScottish Fire and Rescue Service