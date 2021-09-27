Leith Walk dates as far back as the mid-15th century when historians believe there was a rough pathway following the route of the modern road.

Then, in 1650, a defensive rampart which was constructed between Calton Hill and Leith, successfully repelled Oliver Cromwell's army before the Parliamentarian’s New Model Army secured victory in the Battle of Dunbar in the invasion of Scotland of the same year.

The rampart developed into the a footpath described by writer Daniel Defoe in 1725 as “a very handsome gravel walk, 20 feet broad, continued to the Town of Leith, which is kept in good repair at the public charge, and no horse suffered to come upon it”.

The fact that no vehicles were allowed on the route led to it becoming known as ‘The Walk’, and it was limited to pedestrians until the latter part of the 18th century.

When wheeled traffic eventually arrived, it quickly became a busy route – by 1779 a total of 156 coaches travelled up and down Leith Walk each day, charging around 3d per passenger, and taking them from Edinburgh to Leith, which didn’t officially become part of the Capital until 1920.

By the 1960s it was a thriving part of town, bustling with residents and businesses.

Here are 21 pictures to take you back to those days.

1. Shopping centre The Queen Victoria statue at the foot of Leith Walk is pictured in 1964. The businesses surrounding it included a department store, a pharmacy and a home decoration shop. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales

2. Parading The Leith Battalion of the Boys Brigade are pictured taking part in their autumn church parade on Leith Walk in November 1962. Photo: Unknown Photo Sales

3. On the march A Scottish Miners' Gala Day march is pictured on Leith Walk, on their way to Leith Links in June 1966. Photo: Albert Jordan Photo Sales

4. Solidarity Some of the marching miners in 1966 are pictured on a NUM float from Easthouses. They were showing their solidarity with the National Union of Seamen who were looking to cut the number of hours in the working week. Photo: Albert Jordan Photo Sales