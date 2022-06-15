Two new "bombshells", Jay Younger and Remi Lambert, have made their dramatic entrance into the Love Island villa. As the islanders were having a party at the end of the evening, the new contestants took them by surprise as they came in unannounced.

Jay is the first Scottish contestant of this season of Love Island, heading to the Villa from his job as an investment analyst in Edinburgh. Here’s what you need to know about Jay and Remi’s first appearance in the Villa.

Edinburgh’s Jay Younger chats with both Ekin-Su and Paige

As they made their arrival, 28-year-old investment analyst Jay, from Edinburgh, said: "Sorry we're late to the party." After chatting briefly with Jay, Ekin-Su told the girls: "I think I am going to pass out.. he's so cute, I really like him, I am getting to know him."

Manchester-based model and rapper Remi, 22, also caused a stir, with Amber saying in the beach hut: "On first glance, they both look kind of cute." Paige later added that the boys were ticking a lot of boxes of what she was looking for.

Now that Jay has got the attention of the female Islanders, who will catch his eye?

Love Island is on ITV2 and ITV Hub at 9pm and available on Britbox the day after. Plus, stay up to date on all the latest gossip, memes, and discussion in our dedicated Facebook group.