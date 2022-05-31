The Love Island Official Shop has unveiled a fresh new gold-font water bottle as part of its brand-new product line-up ahead of the launch of Series 8. The Islanders themselves spend a lot of time during chats, challenges, and even recouplings with their trusty water bottles in hand – and soon you can match them yourself.

Here’s all you need to know about 2022’s Love Island water bottle and when it goes on sale.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

How to buy the Love Island water bottle

The iconic Love Island water bottle will be available to buy from Thursday May 26th via the official Love Island Shop and the programme app. The Gold Fonted Water Bottle will run for a limited time in 2022, meaning it will only be available during the show run and summer period.

The brand-new bottle first launched on ITV's This Morning on Thursday May 26, with the new product unveiled by presenters Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby.

Love Island has also launched a range of official Love Island greeting cards for the first time, picking up infamous expressions such as 'You’re My Type on Paper,' 'Congrats Hun', and 'Can I Pull You For A Chat.'

With the return of Love Island comes the return of personalised Love Island merchandise. Photo: ITV / Love Island.

New products for Series 8 that will be seen in the Villa include:

- White personalised waffle robes

- White personalised eye masks

- New passport covers

- Luggage labels to complement the popular personalised white suitcases

Favourites returning to the Official Shop as personalised products include the classic neon pink font official Love Island water bottle as well as tote bags, pet bowls, large and small washbags, satin robes, large and cabin-sized suitcases, baby beakers, and phone cases.

These are all personalised in the well-known Love Island font in a choice of neon pink, orange, or blue. Also available is the range of colourful branded reusable cups that you’ll also see the Islanders using.

“We're always looking for new ways to give our fans the best Love Island experience and are really proud of the new products coming out this year,” said William van Rest, Director of Gaming - Live and Merchandise at ITV. “The aim is for the items in the Villa and shop this year to create a really diverse range that all Love Island fans can enjoy.”