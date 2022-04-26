Last week, Piers Morgan revealed the first interview on his new show will be with former US president Donald Trump.

The 57-year-old TV presenter posted a dramatic video trailer for his conversation with Mr Trump, which aired with the launch of his show this week, Piers Morgan Uncensored, next week. The 30-second advert shows the two clash over Mr Trump’s claims that the last US election was rigged, and appears to show him storming off camera following what is promised to be “the most explosive interview of the year”.

Here’s what you need to know about the upcoming show, why Morgan is no longer at Good Morning Britain, and how to watch.

Piers Morgan and Alex Beresford clash

Last year, Morgan made headlines after leaving ITV’s breakfast show, Good Morning Britain, following an on-air clash with weather presenter Alex Beresford over the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s interview with Oprah Winfrey. The former tabloid editor said he did not believe Meghan’s claims from the headline-making interview, with his comments sparking more than 50,000 complaints, the most in Ofcom’s history.

Watchdog Ofcom ruled that Good Morning Britain was not in breach of the broadcasting code over Morgan’s controversial comments. Since his departure from the show no permanent replacement has been announced, with Richard Madeley and others appearing in a rotating cast of guest presenters.

How to watch Piers Morgan Uncensored

Morgan’s 75-minute interview with Donald Trump was screened in the first episode of Uncensroed via brand-new channel TalkTV on Monday April 25th at 8pm. Uncensored also streamed on Fox Nation in the US and on Sky News Australia.

Ahead of the launch of Uncensored, TalkTV operator News UK unveiled a brand new studio with “state-of-the-art LED screen technology” and a “multi-purpose 360-degree environment”, within the Ealing Broadcast Centre, from where the show will be broadcast live.

The studio concept was created by TalkTV executive director Erron Gordon, formerly the launch director for both Good Morning Britain and Peston on ITV. It was designed by Emmy award-winning designer Jim Fenhagen, whose previous work includes Good Morning Britain, the Sky News Centre and Channel 5 News.

Piers Morgan has said he wants to “annoy all the right people” and “cancel that cancel culture which has infected societies around the world” in the first promo for his new TalkTV show Piers Morgan Uncensored. Photo: PA.

Further new studio space has been created at News UK’s London Bridge headquarters, where two new television studios will be home to The News Desk, the prime time news programme hosted by journalist and broadcaster Tom Newton Dunn, and The Talk, a nightly panel debate show featuring Sharon Osbourne.

How to watch TalkTV

Widely available to watch in the UK, TalkTV is available on Sky Channel 526, Virgin Media Channel 627, Freeview Channel 237, and Freesat Channel 217, as well as via connected TV services and smart devices. TalkTV will also be launching on Sky’s new streaming TV, Sky Glass, soon.

You can also stream TalkTV shows via Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Samsung TV Plus (channel 4316) and on YouTube, as well as the Talk.TV website and TalkTV iOS and Android apps.

