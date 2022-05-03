Created by Craig Pearce and written by Pearce and Frank Cottrell Boyce, Pistol is based on guitarist Steve Jones’ memoir, Lonely Boy: Tales From A Sex Pistol.

Thomas Brodie-Sangster plays Sex Pistols manager Malcolm McLaren, and in the trailer tells the band: “With the right guidance you could change the world”, while an announcer says over footage of rioting, “Punk has taken London’s youth by storm”.

The band is later seen performing on stage against the backdrop of a Union flag while fans clash with police.

Game Of Thrones actress Maisie Williams also stars as punk model Jordan, sporting a blonde beehive and black PVC dress.

You can watch the official trailer for Pistol, which will premiere May 31 on Disney+ in UK, here.

Meanwhile, Sex Pistols are re-issuing their once-banned punk rock anthem God Save The Queen to mark the Queen’s upcoming platinum jubilee.

The punk group released their anti-authoritarian hit in 1977 to mark the silver jubilee of Queen Elizabeth II, and it was banned by the BBC.

Despite this, the song reached number two in the UK singles charts. It is the only time in chart history that a track was listed with a blank title to avoid offence.

The band later promoted the record on their own Jubilee boat trip along the Thames which ended in their arrest.

At the time, the group were dropped by their record label A&M and the band released the single through Virgin after signing a new deal.

To mark the Queen’s platinum jubilee, 4,000 copies of the punk anthem will be re-released through Virgin, and 1977 copies of the rare A&M version will also be available.

The A&M version will include a B-side to the record of original release No Feelings, while the Virgin edition will have Did You No Wrong.