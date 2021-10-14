Robert Webb Strictly: Here's why Robert Webb quit Strictly Come Dancing 2021 - and who left Strictly this week (BBC/PA Wire)

Robert Webb’s sudden departure from Strictly 2021 comes as the 19th series of the show approaches its fourth week of this year’s competition.

Webb, paired up with Strictly Come Dancing professional dancer Dianne Bussell, had been impressing the BBC dance show judges with his ballroom skills, but announced on Wednesday (13 October) that he would no longer be participating in this year’s competition.

The comedian best known for his leading role alongside David Mitchell in deadpan Channel 4 comedy series, Peep Show, cited ‘ill health’ as the reason for leaving Strictly.

Here’s what we know about Robert Webb’s illness, decision to leave Strictly 2021 and which other celebrity left the BBC dance show in week three.

Why has Robert Webb quit Strictly Come Dancing?

Comedian Robert Webb’s announcement that he would be leaving Strictly 2021 has come as a shock to many of the actor’s fans and fellow contestants on the show.

Janette Manrara announced the news of Webb’s withdrawal from this year’s Strictly Come Dancing on spin-off show, It Takes Two, on Wednesday evening.

The 49-year-old comedian had written a statement in advance of his departure from the BBC celebrity dance competition in which he explained that he had undergone open-heart surgery two years ago, with symptoms resurfacing during his stint on Strictly.

“I’m extremely sorry to have to announce that I’m withdrawing from Strictly Come Dancing due to ill health,” said Webb in his statement.

"Two years ago I had open heart surgery and although I believed I was fit enough to take on Strictly and its demanding schedule, it became clear that I had bitten off way more than I could chew for this stage in my recovery.

"I had begun to feel symptoms that led me to seek an urgent consultation with my heart specialist, and it was her view that it would be better for the sake of my health to step back from the show."

Webb added that he was “proud” of the three dances that he had performed with partner Dianne Buswell and “deeply regret having to let her down like this”.

What happened on Strictly last weekend?

The third week of Strictly saw celebrities and their partners take to the BBC ballroom for ‘movie week’, with dances themed around films such as Titanic, Pirates of the Caribbean and even The Muppets.

Great British Bake Off star John Whaite topped the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard this weekend, performing a paso doble inspired by Pirates of the Caribbean with partner Johannes Radebe.

They were scored 39 by the judges, with only Craig Revel Horwood not giving the pair a perfect score.

Judge Anton Du Beke said: "I'm a little overwhelmed, really.

"I have to be honest with you, I thought it might be a bit camp, this number.

"It was the best thing I have seen all night. You were so strong and believable and powerful."

Shirley Ballas added: "I haven't seen anything like that. Thank you for closing our show with such a magnificent performance."

The routine received the highest score of any dance from the series so far.

CBBC host Rhys Stephenson and his partner Nancy Xu came second with a score of 37 for their Spider Man-inspired routine.

Third in the rankings was EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis.

She was scored 36 by the judges, who each gave her a score of nine for her foxtrot to the Titanic theme song My Heart Will Go On.

Mabuse praised the simplicity of Ayling-Ellis' routine.

She said: "I ask myself if things have to be complicated, and you guys just showed they do not have to be complicated.

"They have to be simple.

"It was simply beautiful and for me it was a magic moment. Thank you so much for that."

The weekend also saw the return of former McFly band member Tom Fletcher and his dance partner Amy Dowden to the Strictly dance floor after the pair contracted Covid-19.

Who left Strictly Come Dancing this week?

The second celebrity to leave Strictly Come Dancing 2021 was English actress Katie McGlynn.

McGlynn followed in the footsteps of Eastenders actress Nina Wadia, who in week two week failed to impress the judges with a dance-off tango to Would I Lie to You? by Eurythmics.

Partnered with professional Strictly dancer Gorka Marquez, McGlynn was voted off the show after ending up at the bottom of the scoreboard on Sunday night.

Hollyoaks star Katie McGlynn and professional partner Gorka Marquez found themselves in the dance-off against comedian Judi Love and Graziano Di Prima during movie week.

However, the judges voted in favour of Love's Charleston to When You're Good To Mama from movie-musical Chicago over McGlynn's American smooth to Cruella De Vil from the latest 101 Dalmatians film Cruella.

Anton Du Beke was the only judge who voted to keep McGlynn and Marquez for another week.

Following her elimination, McGlynn said: "I have absolutely loved my time, I am so happy I got to be Cruella and dance with this amazing guy, I have loved every second of it.

"Thank you for being an amazing partner, we have laughed so much, and I get to walk away with an amazing friend.

"Thanks so much for teaching me in your funny ways, we have had so much fun."

Marquez added: "I have loved it, the love that she has for the show.

"I think talking for myself and all the pros, when we come to the show, it isn't just about someone who can dance, it is someone who wants to learn, who wants to improve, and makes us love what we do, and makes our job enjoyable and easy.

"That's what I had with Katie and I will never forget this experience, it's been incredible."

Following McGlynn and Webb’s departure from Strictly, there are now 12 couples remaining in contention.

The next episode of Strictly Come Dancing will air on Saturday 16 October on BBC One at 7pm.

Additional reporting by PA reporter Tom Horton

