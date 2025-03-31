Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Still Game actress Jane McCarry is set to star in a new TV interview show with Edinburgh couple Craig and Debbie Stephens.

The Edinburgh Moreish TV couple, who film their weekly show at their Portobello home, have had another dream come true after discussions with Jane McCarry - who played nosy neighbour Isa in the hit BBC Scotland comedy.

She is working on a new show idea with the couple, who were recently seen causing a stir on ITV show This Morning.

Edinburgh couple Craig and Debbie Stephens with Still Game star Jane McCarry, centre. | Craig Stephens

Craig and Debbie travelled to to film the new show at Tropical Cafe in Glasgow, with the trio spotted in front of a full studio set-up with cameras and lights.

And, although the show is filmed, the couple are staying tight-lipped about the details, which will be revealed at the end of this week's Moreish TV episode.

Craig said: “Jane is currently busy on tour and Baz from Breakneck Comedy was asked by Jane to pass us her number. It started with a WhatsApp chat followed by a call and all ended on a positive note.

“The next day Jane left a voicemail with a cool fun show idea that will have everyone watching, including her fans, in complete fits of laughter, what a great time we had.”

The Edinburgh couple pictured with Isa from Still Game filming their new mystery TV show. | Craig Stephens

Debbie added: “We filmed a great show and Jane was great on camera with us and the stuff Jane comes out with, oh you will have to wait and see, but it's quite simply great entertainment.

“And, after filming we all dined together on camera at the Tropical Cafe in Glasgow, where we were filmed enjoying delicious Carribean food, we had a great day.”

Craig and Debbie will soon be filming the new TV sitcom 'All Together Tavern' in which they play Scots Billy and Lilly, and are also busy with filming their weekly Moreish TV show.