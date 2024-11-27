Stuck on repeats: Gen Z hooked on nostalgic shows as UK families set for Christmas Day re-runs

As the BBC unveils this year’s Christmas TV schedules, new research from EE finds opinions on what to watch differs between generations.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Last year about a third of BBC1’s Christmas shows were repeats like Dad’s Army and The Vicar of Dibley, while a quarter of old programmes were aired by ITV.

New research from EE shows just a fifth (21%) of viewers over 55 want company while viewing, compared with more than half (54%) of Gen Z.

To help avoid seasonal telly squabbles, EE TV’s Black Friday deals include a free extra Box Mini to allow family members to watch their favourite shows in a different room.

Whether it’s Morecambe and Wise, Who Wants to be a Millionaire, or a festive episode of Call the Midwife, Christmas is guaranteed to see a host of familiar shows on our screens.

Broadcasters are sometimes criticised for cramming seasonal schedules full of old programmes, yet new research from EE reveals that many young Brits can’t get enough of repeat viewing. Nearly half (45%) of 18-34-year-olds say they prefer rewatching shows to checking out new content, compared with just one in four (25%) viewers over 55.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The popularity of “nostalgia-core”, the trend for styles and entertainment from past eras, has fuelled hit shows like the 1980s-set Stranger Things and the ongoing popularity of the sitcom Friends – particularly among Gen Z viewers who missed the Ross and Rachel romance first time round.

With two-thirds of UK households (67%) planning to invite their extended family over for Christmas Day, generational differences could leave them scurrying for the remote control – as seen in EE TV’s new mini-drama The Search – or battling over the sofa. The EE research shows only a fifth (21%) of viewers over 55 would choose to watch TV with others, whereas Gen Z are far less Grinch-like with more than half (54%) happy to tune in among company.

Last year BBC1 broadcast a third of repeats over Christmas and ITV showed about a quarter of old shows. Another year of these terrestrial re-runs could appeal to the younger generation, while parents and grandparents are left grumbling.

Fortunately, despite the potential for TV friction over Christmas, one thing households can agree on is a festive film, with four in five Brits (80%) planning to watch one1. Meanwhile 43% of households believe the small screen helps family bonding, versus just 3% who see it as having a negative impact.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This Christmas, EE is on a mission to prevent telly squabbles from dampening the UK’s festive spirit. Designed to offer a truly flexible TV experience for the busiest homes, EE TV provides a wide range of choice and flexible access to the latest and greatest premium content from the likes of Sky, Netflix, Apple TV, and BBC iPlayer. It’s never been simpler to find something to watch, and with Black Friday deals you can save £144 on the EE Entertainment package, which includes ultrafast broadband.

And if you do have yuletide viewing quarrels, the multi-room option available on the EE set-top box – or the EE TV App on Apple TV – means families can watch what they want, at the same time, in different rooms if they can't agree or don’t want to settle down together.

EE’s mini-drama The Search highlights the tensions telly can cause. Written by twin sisters Henrietta and Jessica Ashworth – who shot to fame writing for hit BBC series Killing Eve – it is available to view on YouTube and on EE TV.

Henrietta and Jessica Ashworth said: “We love Christmas but while it may be the most wonderful time of the year, it’s also when families’ TV differences can take centre stage as they gather in front of the box. Repeats are set to be a sore point this festive season, with many young viewers charmed by the comfort of familiar, while their parents and grandparents are more likely to be left cold.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“With the Christmas TV schedules now out you can guarantee some family members will be earmarking what they want to watch and looking out for clashes with other’s favourite shows. As we show in The Search, getting your hands on the remote control can be a drama itself.”

Kelly Engstrom, Brand and Demand Generation Communications Director at EE commented: “Our research into UK viewing habits has shown just how difficult it can be to plan what to watch among many streaming options. This is doubly true at Christmas when many households will have different generations coming together under one roof, from grandparents to children returning from university.

“EE TV is designed to rise to this challenge, offering flexible packages to cater for all festive visitors, whatever their viewing preferences. Customers also can get a Box Mini in addition to their main EE TV box at no extra change, meaning children home for the holidays can watch their favourite shows in another room.”

For more information on EE TV, visit: www.ee.co.uk/tv