Announcing various new shows led by famous faces, TalkTV is News UK’s latest offering, a brand new TV channel. The main driver of interest so far is Piers Morgan Uncensored, the channel's flagship show that kicked off with an interview with former US President Donald Trump.

“TalkTV will be a new voice for viewers who are interested in straight talking opinions and world-class expert insight on news and current affairs,” said News UK EVP, President of Broadcasting, Scott Taunton.

“Piers Morgan Uncensored at 8pm, will be our flagship prime time show - a fearless forum for lively and intelligent debate, big-name interviews and plenty of fun, fronted by one of the most outspoken and popular figures in international broadcasting. "Ahead of that, The News Desk with Tom Newton Dunn will provide the news that matters to the UK, in a straight and balanced way.

"And, following Piers, Sharon Osbourne and a panel of famous faces will debate the issues of the day. It will be must-see TV and everyone in the UK will be able to tune in live or on-demand, either on their television or on any personal device.”

The primetime launch schedule saw the debut of The Talk, featuring TV personality and presenter Sharon Osbourne. Airing weeknights on TalkTV, the panel debate will bring together five opinionated celebrities from different backgrounds and with opposing views to debate topical stories from the day.

In addition, award-winning political journalist Tom Newton Dunn will present a weeknight news and current affairs programme on TalkTV, named The News Desk.

Here’s what you need to know about the new channel and what to expect from its shows.

The new channel launched at 7pm on Monday April 25th. Photo: News UK / TalkTV.

How do I watch TalkTV in the UK?

TalkTV will also be streamed via Amazon Fire TV, Apple TV, Samsung TV Plus (channel 4316) and on YouTube, as well as via the Talk.TV website and TalkTV iOS and Android apps, which will include live, catch-up and VOD functionality. TalkTV will also be available via Facebook, Instagram, TikTok, Snapchat and Twitter. TalkTV will be available to everyone in the UK.The UK launch of TalkTV on all major linear TV platforms took place at 7pm on Monday April 25th. 7pm saw the first episode of The News Desk, followed by Piers Morgan Uncensored.

What channel is TalkTV on?

Viewers can watch TalkTV on a number of channels, including on Sky (channel 526), Virgin Media (channel 627), Freeview (channel 237), and Freesat (channel 217).