Judges and fans were shocked to learn that Pat Cash, 56, was the star underneath the Bagpipe costume on the show.

The Australian tennis legend was voted into the bottom two alongside Poodle on the competition. He lost out in the sing-off where he attempted to earn the judges’ favour by belting out his version of I Only Want To Be With You by the Bay City Rollers.

Pat Cash was revealed as the singer behind the Bagpipes character on The Masked Singer. Picture: ITV

Before exiting the show, the Wimbledon champion gave one final performance, singing Teenage Dirtbag by Wheatus.

Pat wowed audiences over the three weeks of competition with his amazing singing voice and told the judges “I’m so lucky to be here” after he was revealed.

Judge Davina McCall was the only one on the celebrity panel to clock it was the Aussie ace after the latest set of clues tipped her off.

Fans of the show had speculated that Scottish actor Alan Cumming could be the real identity behind the tartan character, but he shut down the rumours earlier this month.

When asked why he was interested in doing the show, Mr Cash said: “I’ve always been a frustrated rock star and fancied doing the Masked Singer from the first day I saw it.

“I just thought it would be so much fun to rock out, although I prefer to hide behind a guitar instead of a sweaty mask. It was a great experience overall.”

He added: “As luck would have it, my schedule cleared. I’m a big believer in letting your higher power take over and I suppose it meant I was able to take part in the show.”

When talking about whether it was hard to keep his identity a secret, he said: “Not very, I’m a pretty private person anyway and never feel comfortable about people knowing what I’m up to. I don’t know what I’m up to half of the time so to sneak away and get some great singing tips and do the show was pretty easy.”

When questioned about the ongoing references to Scotland in his costume and clue packages he revealed that he had a Scottish background, adding: “Sorry if that was confusing.”

