This year’s rendition of Love Island is proving controversial with fans of the popular ITV dating show.

From the standard of the male contestants to the couples who seem to have absolutely no chemistry, people have had a lot to say about the 2021 cohort.

But that doesn’t stop people from watching the show religiously every night and making sure they’ve got plenty of snacks in for each and every one of the dramatic dumpings.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This year's Love Island line up (ITV)

We’re a mere two weeks into the eight-week long series, but already three islanders have seen their dreams of becoming Instagram famous crushed when they were asked to leave the villa.

And we’re on the verge of another shock dumping, as new couple Lucinda and Brad were told during Tuesday’s episode (13 July) that one of them would be leaving the villa and they’d have to decide who.

So, who has left Love Island in 2021?

Here’s the full list which we’ll keep updated as the show goes on.

Shannon was first to leave the villa in 2021 (ITV)

Rachel Finni

Bombshell Rachel became the third contestant to be evicted from paradise after Monday’s (12 July) tense episode.

In an adrenaline-filled recoupling, new boy Teddy Soares failed to pick Rachel as his new bedmate and instead went with fan-favourite Faye.

The decision seemed to shock Rachel, who said she had felt chemistry with Teddy during their first date.

Unfortunately, once Faye and Teddy became the newest couple in the villa, Rachel was left single and she was quickly asked to pack her bags.

Many of the other islanders were upset to see her go, though, with Sharon running over and bursting into tears.

Chuggs

Chuggs, whose nickname stands for “cuddles and hugs”, was the second islander to leave the dating show, only two days after his arrival.

The rugby-playing bucket hat business owner had proved popular with the girls during his short stint in the villa, thanks to his charm and classic good looks.

But it was down to Rachel to choose whether she wanted to recouple with Chuggs or Brad, a decision which would send the boy who was not picked packing.

While fans were convinced that she would go with Chuggs, since the pair seemed to get along like a house on fire, she ultimately chose Brad.

“I would like to couple up with this boy because I feel we have a very similar take on life, we can talk about anything, he’s made me feel comfortable, he’s made me feel sexy, he’s made me feel great. I’m excited to see where things go,” Rachel said in her poetic recoupling speech.

Poor Chuggs was left confused and single and asked to quickly vacate the premises.

Rachel, meanwhile, seemed like the cat that got the cream, but her decision proved to be a bad one when Brad quickly moved on to new girl Lucinda.

Shannon Singh

Shannon was the first contestant to be sent home from the 2021 series.

The Scot was only in the villa for 48 hours before her journey to find love was brutally cut short.

Contestants are typically dumped from the island around day five or six when the show starts, but the producers orchestrated a shock twist which saw Shannon, from Fife, pack her bags.

Her exit came when Chloe was sent in to date all five male contestants Hugo, Brad, Toby, Aaron and Jake.

Chloe said she had the most chemistry with Aaron and chose him during the first recoupling. Little did she know that her decision would leave Shannon single and therefore dumped from paradise.