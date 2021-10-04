Who left Strictly Come Dancing last night? Here’s which celebrity was the first to be eliminated from Strictly 2021 (Image credit: Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire)

With the 19th series of the hit BBC dance show Strictly Come Dancing now in full swing, the second week of the competition was the first to see a celebrity and professional dance duo make their exit from the show.

A total of 15 celebrities were matched with partners for Strictly 2021, with the line-up including Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty, actor Greg Wise and BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker.

But which celebrity became the first to be voted off the show?

Here’s what you need to know.

What happened on Strictly this weekend?

The second week of Strictly saw celebrities and their partners take to the BBC ballroom for its second live show and perform an eclectic range of dances.

Husband of famed British actress Emma Thompson, Greg Wise, took to the dance floor to perform a disco-themed Couple’s Choice routine which paid tribute to his sister Clare Wise, who passed away in 2016 following a struggle with bone cancer.

BBC presenter AJ Odudu once again triumphed with an overall score of 34, but was joined at the top of the leaderboard by Tilly Ramsay who blew the judges away with an energetic Charleston.

Who left Strictly Come Dancing last night?

The first celebrity to leave Strictly Come Dancing 2021 was Eastenders and Goodness Gracious Me star Nina Wadia.

Partnered with professional Strictly dancer Neil Jones, Nina was voted off the show after ending up at the bottom of the scoreboard on Sunday night.

The pair performed a tango to Eurythmics track, Would I Lie to You?, in Sunday night’s dance off and failed to secure a place in the next round after the dance earned a scathing score of three from the show’s most critical judge, Craig Revel-Horwood.

In response to the judge’s deciding vote, Nina said “it’s been really fun, thank you so much" and thanked her “incredible” dance partner, Neil.

There are now just 14 couples remaining in the show – but this weekend also saw the absence of former McFly band member Tom Fletcher and his dance partner Amy Dowden after the two contracted coronavirus ahead of Saturday’s live show.

Which other Strictly couple ended up in the bottom this week?

Nina and Neil were joined in the bottom by English actress Katie McGlynn and her partner, Gorka Marquez.

Katie and Gorka were saved by the judges following their dance-off jive to Olivia Rodrigo track, Good 4 U.

The next episode of Strictly Come Dancing will air on Saturday 9 October on BBC One at 6.45pm.

