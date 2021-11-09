Who left Strictly this week? Here's which celebrity was voted off Strictly Come Dancing 2021 on Sunday night (Image credit: Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

The seventh week of Strictly Come Dancing saw the departure of another popular celebrity from the BBC dance show as the 19th series of the show continues.

The dancing competition has reached the halfway point in week seven of the show, which means the departure of the latest celeb has cut the contestant numbers in half.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

But which celebrity was voted off Strictly on Sunday night’s dramatic results show?

Here’s who became the sixth celebrity to leave Strictly Come Dancing 2021 this weekend – and what happened.

What happened on Strictly this weekend?

For the second week in a row, Olympic Gold Medalist Adam Peaty was in the bottom two, alongside Tilly Ramsay after the two couples fell foul of judges and the public in Saturday night’s show.

Katya Jones with Adam Peaty (left) and Nikita Kuzmin with Tilly Ramsay before Peaty became the latest celebrity to be voted off BBC1's Strictly Come Dancing. (Image credit: Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Saturday night’s show saw TV presenter AJ Odudu and partner Kai Widdrington soar to the top of the Strictly leaderboard following a spectacular Charleston earning them an almost perfect score of 39 out of 40.

Every judge except for scathing Strictly judge Craig Revel Horwood flashed their ‘10’ paddles for the couple as they dazzled viewers and sailed into next week’s competition.

Meanwhile, Adam and Katya performed a jive to Little Bitty Pretty One by Frankie Lymon & The Teenagers for another time.

Tilly and Nikita strutted their stuff with a tango to Kings & Queen by Ava Max.

Adam Peaty and Katya Jones performing a jive during Saturday's live show of BBC1's Strictly Come Dancing. (Image credit: Guy Levy/BBC/PA)

Who left Strictly Come Dancing this week?

Olympic swimmer Adam Peaty was the latest celebrity to be voted off Strictly Come Dancing after last week’s showdown saw Peaty saved by Strictly judges in favour of Loose Women presenter, Judi Love.

Last week, Peaty and his popular professional dance partner Katya Jones received scores of 6,8,8,7 from the judges and fell into the bottom after voting commenced on Saturday night.

This week, the Strictly judges were sorry to see Adam in this position once more, with Craig Revel Horwood saying he wouldn’t have placed these two couples in the bottom two.

After a difficult time making the decision, Mr Revel Horwood backed Tilly Ramsay, joined by fellow judge Anton Du Beke.

This made Shirley Ballas’ vote unnecessary, but the judge remarked that if she would have saved Adam if she could – despite the Olympic swimmer ranking below Tilly Ramsay on the scoreboard on Saturday night.

In response to the judges’ decision, Peaty said: “I have absolutely loved every single challenge. I’ve never had a challenge like this.

“As an Olympian for 16 years, I’ve pushed my body to places that I never thought it could be pushed.

“This is just a whole new ballgame and I’ve got so much respect for everyone that dances across the world and to all of these contestants and pros that put themselves on the line every single week, it’s just been a great experience.”

He added: “I just want to say thank you to Katya, everyone behind the scenes, all the judges, wardrobe, make-up artists… absolutely everyone.”

Peaty was praised by his professional dance partner as being “an absolute unbeatable machine, that we see defending his titles for seven years non-stop.”

What time will Strictly be on this weekend?

The next episode of Strictly Come Dancing, which will see fan-favourite Rose Ayling-Ellis perform her couple’s choice dance with partner Giovanni Pernice to Symphony by Clean Bandit, will air on Saturday 13 November on BBC One at 6.40pm.

Additional reporting by PA

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.