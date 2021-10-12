Who left Strictly this week? The second celebrity to be voted off Strictly Come Dancing 2021, revealed (Image credit: PA/BBC)

With the 19th series of the hit BBC dance show Strictly Come Dancing now in full swing, the third week of the competition saw yet another celebrity contestant and their professional dance partner voted off the show.

A total of 15 celebrities were matched with partners for Strictly 2021, with the line-up including presenter AJ Odudu, Tilly Ramsay and BBC Breakfast presenter Dan Walker.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Gorka Marquez and Katie McGlynn during the dress run for BBC One's Strictly Come Dancing 2021 on Saturday. (Image credit: Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire)

But which celebrity was the second star to leave Strictly last night?

Here’s what you need to know.

What happened on Strictly this weekend?

The third week of Strictly saw celebrities and their partners take to the BBC ballroom for ‘movie week’, with dances themed around films such as Titanic, Pirates of the Caribbean and even The Muppets.

Great British Bake Off star John Whaite topped the Strictly Come Dancing leaderboard this weekend, performing a paso doble inspired by Pirates of the Caribbean with partner Johannes Radebe.

They were scored 39 by the judges, with only Craig Revel Horwood not giving the pair a perfect score.

Judge Anton Du Beke said: "I'm a little overwhelmed, really.

"I have to be honest with you, I thought it might be a bit camp, this number.

"It was the best thing I have seen all night. You were so strong and believable and powerful."

Shirley Ballas added: "I haven't seen anything like that. Thank you for closing our show with such a magnificent performance."

The routine received the highest score of any dance from the series so far.

CBBC host Rhys Stephenson and his partner Nancy Xu came second with a score of 37 for their Spider Man-inspired routine.

Third in the rankings was EastEnders actress Rose Ayling-Ellis.

She was scored 36 by the judges, who each gave her a score of nine for her foxtrot to the Titanic theme song My Heart Will Go On.

Mabuse praised the simplicity of Ayling-Ellis' routine.

She said: "I ask myself if things have to be complicated, and you guys just showed they do not have to be complicated.

"They have to be simple.

"It was simply beautiful and for me it was a magic moment. Thank you so much for that."

Who left Strictly Come Dancing this week?

The second celebrity to leave Strictly Come Dancing 2021 was English actress Katie McGlynn.

McGlynn followed in the footsteps of Eastenders actress Nina Wadia, who last weekend failed to impress the judges with a dance-off tango to Would I Lie to You? by Eurythmics.

Partnered with professional Strictly dancer Gorka Marquez, McGlynn was voted off the show after ending up at the bottom of the scoreboard on Sunday night.

There are now 13 couples remaining in the show – with this weekend also seeing the return of former McFly band member Tom Fletcher and his dance partner Amy Dowden to the Strictly dance floor after recovering from Covid-19.

Which other Strictly couple ended up in the bottom this week?

Hollyoaks star Katie McGlynn and professional partner Gorka Marquez found themselves in the dance-off against comedian Judi Love and Graziano Di Prima during movie week.

However the judges voted in favour of Love's Charleston to When You're Good To Mama from movie-musical Chicago over McGlynn's American smooth to Cruella De Vil from the latest 101 Dalmatians film Cruella.

Motsi Mabuse said: "I think this is getting tougher and tougher every year, it was so close, it was a really hard decision to take, but I am just going to go with the overall positive picture which was more dance intensive, so I am going to go with Judi and Graziano."

Craig Revel Horwood said: "Well I think both couples did really well and improved in the dance-off itself, but there was one couple for me who shone brighter in the performance, and that is Judi and Graziano."

Head judge Shirley Ballas also voted to save Love and Di Prima, after Anton Du Beke was the only judge who voted to keep McGlynn and Marquez for another week.

Following her elimination, McGlynn said: "I have absolutely loved my time, I am so happy I got to be Cruella and dance with this amazing guy, I have loved every second of it.

"Thank you for being an amazing partner, we have laughed so much, and I get to walk away with an amazing friend.

"Thanks so much for teaching me in your funny ways, we have had so much fun."

Marquez added: "I have loved it, the love that she has for the show.

"I think talking for myself and all the pros, when we come to the show, it isn't just about someone who can dance, it is someone who wants to learn, who wants to improve, and makes us love what we do, and makes our job enjoyable and easy.

"That's what I had with Katie and I will never forget this experience, it's been incredible."

The next episode of Strictly Come Dancing will air on Saturday 16 October on BBC One at 7pm.

Additional reporting by PA reporter Tom Horton

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.