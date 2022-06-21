On tonight’s episode of Love Island, three boys and and three girls were at risk of being dumped from the Love Island villa after the public voted for their favourite islanders. Unbeknown to the contestants, the British public were given the opportunity to vote for their favourite male and female at the end of Sunday evening's episode of the hit ITV2 dating show.

The public vote left male contestants Jay Younger, Andrew Le Page and Ikenna Ekwonna and female contestants Tasha Ghouri - who is currently coupled up with Andrew - Ekin-Su Culculoglu - who is currently with Jay - and Amber Beckford vulnerable to a dumping.

Viewers were left on a cliff-hanger as the show ended just before the most unpopular islanders were revealed. Now, the results are in.

Edinburgh’s Jay Younger survives public vote dumping as Ikenna leaves the Villa

However, Edinburgh’s Jay Younger survived the public vote, and Ikenna was dumped from the island instead.

The girl with the fewest votes who was dumped from the island was Amber.