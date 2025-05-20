Five unmissable family experiences at this year’s Royal Highland Show

Scotland’s biggest outdoor event – The Royal Highland Show returns to the Royal Highland Centre in in just four-weeks’ time Thursday 19 – Sunday 22nd June, and it’s packed with incredible activities for kids and grown-ups alike.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

With children 15 and undergoing free, it’s not only a fantastic experience, it’s also one of the best value family tickets in Scotland this summer. You’ll find animals, food, crafts, sports, music, shopping and entertainment, all wrapped into one unforgettable day.

If you’ve never been to the Show but would love to go, then these must-see family experiences might help you decide!

Here are 5 of the best reasons to bring the family along:

Royal Highland Show

Thrills, and jaw-dropping displays

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From BMX stunt shows and axe throwing to tree climbing and forestry demos, the Royal Highland Show is full of energy and excitement. Watch elite sheep shearers compete head-to-head, and don’t miss the sparks fly during the farriery competition where blacksmiths battle it out for top honours. And for a view like no other, take a spin on the Big Wheel and see the entire Show from the sky and spot the animals, arenas and food stalls from above!

Hands-on learning and fun at the RHET Discovery Centre

The RHET (The Royal Highland Education Trust) Discovery Centre is a must for all children, offering a host of hands-on activities and interactive sessions on farming, food, and rural life. Discover more about robotic milking, butter-making, fishing and shellfish and meet the team’s friendly fibreglass coo! It’s learning by doing, and guaranteed to keep curious minds entertained.

Royal Highland Show 2025

Jump behind the wheel in a mini-Land Rover!

New for 2025! Kids can take the wheel of their very own Mini Rover Land Rover. The mini cars will take drivers on their very own off-road adventure course, just like the grown-up version.

Get up-close with cows, sheep, alpacas and more!

Over 4,500 livestock and horses will make the Royal Highland Show their home for four days as they compete for an array of coveted titles. Walk amongst the animals, speak to the owners to find out more about the breeds, the titles they’re competing for and event capture a family picture, or two! Alongside traditional livestock animals such as sheep and cows, there will also be donkeys, goats and alpacas to spot!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Don’t miss out on the Grand Parade of champions on Saturday and Sunday afternoons – a truly iconic spectacle.

Music, dancing and evening vibes at the Royal Highland Hoolie

Stick around for the Royal Highland Hoolie on the Friday and Saturday nights, where some of Scotland and Ireland’s best fold and country acts will take to the stage. Designed for kids over 5, it is the perfect place to relax, refuel and let the little ones enjoy the atmosphere too.

As the UK’s largest agricultural Show and biggest fundraising event for RHASS, the week of the Show sees the event site become the sixth-largest population centre in Scotland, bigger than Paisley and Dunfermline, with over 220,000 people expected to attend.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

With free entry for kids, tens of thousands of animals, live entertainment, food and drink from across Scotland, and interactive zones that celebrate all things rural life, the Royal Highland Show is a full day of adventure and discovery for every member of the family.

David Tennant, Head of Show, said: “The Royal Highland Show is unlike anything else in Scotland – and unforgettable day our where families can discover the best of farming, food and rural life all in one place. With so many free and interactive experiences for children, it offers incredible value as well as entertainment. This year, we’ve introduced exciting new additions like the Mini Land Rover track and extended our family activities across the Show, with more still to be announced. Whether you’re local or travelling from further afield, we can’t wait to welcome you to this year’s Show!

With such big crowds anticipated, the Show team is encouraging event-goers to utilise public transport to limit congestion on the surrounding roads whenever possible. A dedicated ‘RHS OHH’-wrapped Edinburgh Tram is now in service and will be over the Show, offering easy access to and from Ingliston.

To avoid disappointment, it’s advised to purchase your tickets in advance. Find out more about the event and tickets for the Royal Highland Show and the Royal Highland Hoolie here - www.royalhighlandshow.org. Children aged 15 and under can attend for free when accompanied by a paying adult.