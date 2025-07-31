Globe conservation at Bowhill House ahead of reopening: Rare restoration by the Buccleuch Collection illustrates the world as seen in 1831

Ahead of its eagerly anticipated reopening this August, Bowhill House, Scottish Borders home of the Duke of Buccleuch, unveils the remarkable conservation of two rare globes that illustrate how the world and its heavens were understood in the early 19th century.

Now beautifully restored and returned to the Library in Bowhill House, the pair of William IV Cary’s 12-inch celestial and terrestrial globes offer visitors a window into the scientific knowledge and craftsmanship of the 1800s. Featuring over 3,500 stars and constellations, as well as Earth’s discoveries as known in 1831—including a clearly marked North Pole—these globes are as much works of art as they are instruments of learning.

Scott Macdonald, Director of Collections, states: “With a history of globe making stretching back to at least the 16th century in Britain, John Cary was without doubt, one of the most talented makers on these shores. The Buccleuch globes are of a relatively modest size, however their accuracy and superb craftsmanship, demonstrate why Cary's globes were, and remain, amongst the most sought after examples of this collision of art and science.

"We are delighted that they have returned home, fit and ready for another two centuries, adorning the Library at Bowhill, one of the house’s loveliest rooms.”

Bowhill House

The painstaking restoration, led by renowned Paris-based conservator Yolaine Voltz, was commissioned by the Buccleuch Living Heritage Trust, after a global search for the increasingly rare expertise needed to preserve such delicate, historic pieces. Crafted from fragile materials including plaster, papier-mâché, and varnish, the globes were showing their two centuries’ age.

Voltz, a Master Craftsman whose studio Atelier l’Utile Zéphyr specialises in antique globes and fans, combined both modern and traditional techniques and materials with an ethical, reversible approach, to ensure their preservation for generations to come.

“This conservation work doesn’t just preserve history—it brings it back to life,” said Rory Powell, House Manager at Bowhill House. “We invite everyone to come and see the globes up close and appreciate the incredible detail and craftsmanship that has survived nearly 200 years.”

The restoration forms part of Bowhill House’s limited-access guided tour, available exclusively during its August 2025 reopening. This special tour offers rare entry into seldom-seen private and social rooms once used by the 5th Duke and Duchess of Buccleuch, renowned for their connection to Queen Victoria. It is a must-see for anyone with an interest in history and seeing the world-renowned Buccleuch Collection.

During Restoration

Visitors can explore more than just the house. Bowhill’s extensive grounds, woodland walks, modern at exhibition – the Indigo Collective at Bowhill House, and family-friendly adventure playground are open from 1 June to 31 August, with daily house tours in August at 11:00am, 1:00pm, and 2:30pm. Advance booking is highly recommended due to limited availability.

Tickets and further information are available at www.bowhillhouse.co.uk. Follow @bowhillhouse on Facebook and Instagram for the latest updates.