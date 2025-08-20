Harrison brings Brazilian magic to the Traverse

Pianist Paul Harrison launches his latest album, Encontros, at the Traverse Theatre on Friday 5th September.

The album is a personal celebration of the music of one of Harrison’s favourite composers, the Brazilian pianist-guitarist Egberto Gismonti, and much to Harrison’s surprise, it comes with an endorsement from Gismonti himself.

“He seems to be quite a private person and when I mentioned to some Brazilian friends that it would be good to have his approval, they were very sceptical,” says Harrison. “Through a series of contacts we got a message to the great man and back came a lengthy appreciation. Basically he said he liked the grace and freedom we brought to his music. I was flabbergasted and not a little flattered.”

One of the leading players on Scotland’s currently vibrant jazz scene, Harrison was first attracted to Gismonti’s work after hearing Choro, Gismonti’s homage to the popular, intricate musical style that originated in 19th century Rio de Janeiro.

Trio Magico - left to right, Mario Caribe, Paul Harrison, Stu Brown

“The music got under my skin,” says Harrison, who decided to explore Gismonti’s work and found vast resources of diverse musical riches. “I was particularly taken by the fact that Gismonti offered alternatives to samba and bossa nova, much though I like these styles. Each piece presented a challenge but in a good way and I quickly grew to love the diversity involved.”

Before recording Encontros Harrison had played Gismonti’s music for several years with Trio Magico, which featured Scottish-based Brazilian bassist Mario Lima Caribe and drummer Stu Brown. The trio is at the heart of Encontros, but the album is more than a Trio Magico recording.

“I wanted to highlight a variety of sounds and textures,” says Harrison. “All the compositions have their own personalities, and I invited people to contribute who I thought would highlight this best.”

To Trio Magico, Harrison added Paris-based Brazilian percussionist Edmundo Carneiro, who has played with major Brazilian artists including singer-pianist Tania Maria and songwriter Ivan Lins. Glasgow-based saxophonist Laura Macdonald appears on three tracks and other guests include vocalist Rachel Lightbody, cellist Su-a Lee and low whistle virtuoso Fraser Fifield.

Paul Harrison creating melodies at the piano

Laura Macdonald and Rachel Lightbody will join Trio Magico at the Traverse, so the concert will be close to the sound of the album.

“I might have a surprise or two to add,” says Harrison. “I’m still weighing up possibilities but I’m pleased with the way the album turned out. It’s already had some good feedback, so I’m looking forward to sharing the music with the Edinburgh audience.”