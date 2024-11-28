'Hiya Pals' it's Panto Time as Cinderella hits the Edinburgh Festival Theatre

It's a true fact that Christmas has now arrived so why not got to the Panto and that's exactly what we did and wow what a show

What do you want for Christmas they asked and the answer was quite simple 'Panto' as after all it is the season to be jolly and what better excuse than to visit Edinburgh Festival Theatre. From beginning to end the whole show was full of fun and laughter with some huge flying magical pieces added that will have you gasping with excitement and smile from cheek to cheek

It stars the legend that is Allan Stewart as Faerie May (whom began Panto back in 1975), Radio DJ and River City actor Grant Stott as Baroness Hibernia Fortuna, River City star Jordan Young as Buttons, Clare Gray as Vindicta Fortuna, Gail Watson as Manipulata Fortuna and Amber Sylvia Edwards as Cinderella. As we wait to see if the shoe fits as Prince Charming (Will Callan) goes in search for whom fits into the footwear causing all sorts of fun and hilarity and there is even some crowd interaction on stage too making this years Panto the best yet in the Capital. And from the moment Faerie May waves her magic wand to Buttons shouting 'Hiya Pals' to the audience you are gripped and glued from beginning to end.

The full cast wave goodbye to the audience as Grant Stott asks 'Do You Want More' as the audience scream out 'Yes' he responds with 'Good we are here until the 31st of December some come see us as many times as you like' then the curtain falls and the audience all leave knowing the had the greatest time. Don't miss this year's fantastic Panto 'Cinderella' for a magical experience this Christmas and a very Moreish show.