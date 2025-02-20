Hop along to Dobbies’ Edinburgh store this Easter

Dobbies Garden Centres is welcoming families and four-legged friends to hop along and get set for spring at its brand-new Easter-themed events, taking place at its Edinburgh store.

Families can book a brand-new Easter Bunny Afternoon Tea, taking place on Monday April 21.

Children can tuck into a selection of freshly made bunny shaped sandwiches, filled with jam, cheddar cheese, ham, and tuna mayonnaise. They can also enjoy Dobbies' famous scones, served with Cornish clotted cream and a pot of jam, and a delicious selection of sweet treats, including a mini doughnut, gingerbread man and a waffle finger with dipping chocolate and sugar strands & chocolate chip toppings. For £8.75, adults can select a hot drink of filter coffee or tea, plus a slice of triple chocolate cake, coffee and walnut cake or Persian lemon cake. And for £16, adults can enjoy Afternoon Tea – three tiers of delicious sweet and savoury treats.

After everyone has eaten, children will seek out the Easter Bunny, who will be hopping about the Edinburgh store, and get involved in spring inspired activities and games including the bunny hop relay. They’ll then enjoy a hands-on planting experience, learning how to grow their very own lettuce. During the event, children will also be given a mini Malteser chocolate bunny.

Also new for this year, Dobbies’ Edinburgh store is hosting its Hopping Hounds event. Dogs will get the chance to sniff out an Easter egg trail around the store before receiving an Easter themed toy and money off vouchers for the garden centre and restaurant. There will also be photograph opportunities with the Easter Bunny to have a keepsake of the experience.

Customers will be able to add a donation while booking the event, helping with Dogs Trust’s mission of caring for, rehabilitating, and rehoming thousands of dogs every year. The event is priced at £12.50 per dog.

Well behaved dogs on a lead are warmly welcomed in the Edinburgh store and in a dedicated area of the restaurant if paw-rents are hoping to make a day of it. Explore the fantastic range of pet products at Dobbies, with everything from healthy treats and dog attire to terrific toys.

Customers can also take part in Dobbies’ monthly social media competition, Dogs at Dobbies, by posting a picture and using the hashtag #dogsatdobbies to be in a chance of winning a gift voucher.

Back by popular demand this year is also the Easter Bunny Breakfast, taking place on Friday 18, Saturday 19 and Sunday 20 April, is a great opportunity to gather the whole family for a fun-filled morning.

Families at the Edinburgh store can get stuck into an egg-cellent breakfast, with children and adults having the choice of a traditional cooked breakfast, a vegetarian breakfast or a breakfast roll. Children can also opt for a continental breakfast of croissant, jam, yoghurt and banana. Kids will have the choice of an apple juice, orange juice or water, and adults will be able to choose from a pot of tea or regular coffee.

After everyone has eaten, children will seek out the Easter Bunny, and take part in the same themed activities as for the Afternoon Tea.

Tickets are priced at £8.75 for adults and £11.99 for children.

Dobbies’ Events Programme Manager, Ayesha Nickson, is excited to welcome families along to the in-store activities this Easter. She said: “We’re looking forward to launching our new Afternoon Tea event in our Edinburgh store, bringing an alternative option to families, and a nice activity for grandparents to get involved in.

“Our Easter Bunny Breakfast is always popular with families across the country and is a great way to bring everyone together for a morning of seasonal fun, packed full of activities to keep the kids entertained.

“Dog events are becoming increasingly popular for dog owners to spoil their pooches, and we can’t wait to see welcome our four-legged friends for a fun event this Easter.”

For more information about the Easter events and participating stores, visit www.dobbies.com/events.