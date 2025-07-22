How the last train home inspired a Fringe show…

The last train home is many things to many people – for Edinburgh-based comedian, Jay Lafferty, it’s an insight into life, and inspiration for her latest Fringe show…

Some people will cut their night out short to avoid it, whilst others are happy to embrace the unique experience that is the last train home. But for Greenock-born and Edinburgh-based comedian Jay Lafferty, taking the last train from Glasgow to Gourock one night last year proved to be an inspiring experience.

“I was visiting family back home in Greenock with my husband and young son last summer and, because I’d had a gig in Glasgow, I found myself on the last train home. It was the ‘summer of hope’, the Euros were about to kick off and everyone in Scotland – especially my fellow passengers – believed that this was the year that Scotland would bring home the trophy.

“There was a bit of a party atmosphere on the train, most people were laughing, singing, and trying to keep their night out going a wee bit longer. It felt quite special – and uniquely Scottish. I don’t think the last train from an English city would’ve had the same vibe” says Jay.

Jay Lafferty's show Ooft! will be at The Stand this August

“It felt like Scotland in miniature, and the more I looked around the more I could see. There were the obvious party people, but also some distinct personality types and wee dramas. There was the organised person who’d stopped at the chippy on the way to the station and who was inadvertently driving everyone nearby with the smell of their fish supper.

"There was female friendship in action, as a crying woman with tear smudged make up was comforted by her pal who was raging on her behalf. There were even a couple of pre-teen kids who were simultaneously freaked out and fascinated by what was going on around them and who were trying to politely get out of talking to the friendly drunks in the seats nearby” says Jay.

“At the time I didn’t think too much about it – it was just your typical last train home, but as I was putting my new Fringe show together, I kept thinking about that journey more and more, and about how it reflected a lot of the things I wanted to talk about in my show.”

As a comedian gigging across Scotland – and beyond – Jay is no stranger to late night travel, “it’s fascinating, especially when you’ve been working and are one of the few sober people on the train” says Jay “you see every aspect of life on there and I often find myself making up stories about the people around me, which is probably part of the reason that journey inspired my show” says Jay.

A late night train journey inspired Jay Lafferty's new Fringe show

“The last train is the only place where all types of people and every generation – from those who are old enough to know better, to random kids who should be at home asleep and who are trying to ignore the tipsy folk who are trying to befriend them – are all having the same experience. The vibe and the mood are uniquely Scottish and it’s something I’m really looking forward to introducing to people who’ve never had the pleasure of experiencing it for themselves” says Jay.

It's not just late night travel and Scottish life that have inspired Jay this year, she’s also got plenty of stories about being the Mum of a young son, “I’ve noticed so many huge differences between my own upbringing and that of my son” says Jay “for example, my son comes home from nursery singing about consent and boundaries – whereas the songs my generation, were things, like ‘The Farmer Wants A Wife’ which pretty much endorses the patriarchy. I think it’s great to see these differences and it gives me real hope that Gen-Alpha is going to save us all; but obviously as a comedian, it’s a great source of material as well.”

As you’d expect from a regular panelist on BBC Radio Scotland’s Breaking the News, Jay won’t be shying away from big topics and societal issues such as misogyny and the rise of influencers such as Andrew Tate. “I think it’s an important issue that can’t be ignored and I hope that by making jokes about it I can help show just how ridiculous some of the attitudes we’re seeing really are”.

Jay is back at The Stand Comedy Club this year, taking to the very stage where she performed her first solo Fringe – Mockingjay – back in 2015.

“It feels right to be back on the stage where it all began ten years ago, The Stand is such a special place to perform and to be there during their thirtieth anniversary year makes it even better” says Jay.

Not only is 2025 the tenth anniversary of Jay’s first solo Fringe show, in January this year she made her debut on Radio 4’s News Quiz. “I think every comedian dreams of being on News Quiz” says Jay “so I’m thrilled that I’m now able to tick it off my bucket list!”.

Jay Lafferty: Ooft! 31st July – 25th August (not Monday 11th) 17:00 (1 hour)

Stand 1 at The Stand Comedy Club, 5 York Place, Edinburgh EH1 3EB