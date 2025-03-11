Internet sensation Gary Meikle brings his new tour to Portobello

Join international comedian and viral internet sensation Gary Meikle for a night of comedy about his Neurospicy life at Portobello Town Hall on Friday March 21.

Last year Glaswegian comedian Gary Meikle found out something that meant that a lot of his life to date suddenly made sense.

On January 23 2024, Gary was diagnosed as neurodivergent, news he says that surprised him, but very few of the people who share his life.

In his new 2025 tour show, Gary looks at how his ‘neurospicy’ diagnosis explains so much about his life, what the world looks like to his delusional eyes, and how he’s managed to make it this far through a life of total confusion.

Comedian Gary Meikle is heading to Portobello Town Hall

The Portobello Town Hall gig is part of Gary’s extensive 2025 UK tour, which runs from February until November, and is one of a number of Scottish dates on the tour being promoted by Aberdeen-based Breakneck Comedy.

Breakneck Comedy’s founder, Naz Hussain said, “I’m delighted to be working with Gary on some of his new tour dates; I’ve been a huge fan of his since he started out and we’ve worked together on several of his tours. It’s been amazing to see him go from doing short spots to, to being ‘the eyebrow guy’ to touring the world.

“As his fans know, Gary tells hilarious stories about his life, and this new show is no exception, as he shares stories about his ADHD diagnosis, what that means for him, and some of the misadventures and misunderstandings that have some about as a result of him being blissfully unaware that he was ‘neurospicy’.”

Breakneck Comedy is renowned for bringing top comedians and performers to towns and venues that might not be on the usual tour schedule. “I love bringing big names to towns or venues that some promoters might overlook” says Naz. “It’s really exciting to be able to put on shows all over Scotland and make it easier for people to be able to enjoy a great night of comedy and entertainment without them having to worry about catching a train home from the city.”