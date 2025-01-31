Janey Lee Grace brings 80s nostalgia and wellness wisdom to Edinburgh

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Blackwell’s Bookshop in Edinburgh played host to an unforgettable evening as broadcaster, singer, and author Janey Lee Grace shared stories from her latest book, From Wham! to Woo: A Life on the Mic.

Blending pop nostalgia with behind-the-scenes tales from the golden era of radio and music, Grace captivated the audience with anecdotes from her time as a backing singer for Wham!, her years on Steve Wright in the Afternoon, and her journey into wellness and sobriety. It was a night of laughter, reflection, and cherished memories.

Grace delighted attendees with personal anecdotes about George Michael and Andrew Ridgeley, sharing previously unseen footage and stories that transported the audience back to the vibrant music scene of the 1980s and 1990s. She reminisced about Wham!'s debut concert in Aberdeen on October 9, 1983, highlighting the special connection between the band and Scotland.

Janey Lee Grace at Blackwells Edinburgh

The evening also touched upon Grace's own musical success with the 1991 hit "7 Ways to Love" by Cola Boy, noting the significant role a Scottish DJ played in propelling the track onto the charts. Her reflections on her 24-year tenure with Steve Wright in the Afternoon provided an intimate glimpse into the world of radio broadcasting.

Members of Janey’s wellness community, The Sober Club, were present to support her, marking their first collective visit to Scotland since the club's inception. Grace emphasized the importance of well-being and sobriety, themes central to her current work as a wellness expert and sober coach.

The event was a resounding success, leaving attendees with cherished memories and a renewed appreciation for the music and culture of the past decades. Grace's engaging storytelling and heartfelt connections made for an unforgettable evening at Blackwell's Edinburgh.

Find out more about Janey's work at www.janeyleegrace.com