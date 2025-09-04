Karen Dunbar’s epic 80-date tour is returning to Edinburgh

After a sell-out show in Portobello earlier in the tour, and a run of sold-out gigs at the Fringe, a new Edinburgh date has been confirmed for the Chewin’ The Fat star, with a gig at Lauriston Hall on Saturday, September 27.

Comedian, actor, writer, DJ, and star of Chewin’ The Fat, Karen Dunbar is set to embark on a brand-new tour. The epic 80-date tour started in Grangemouth on May 2 and runs until the autumn, concluding in Elgin on November 29.

This is a brand-new show for 2025, and it sees Karen sharing stories from her life and talking about her career, with – as you would expect from a stalwart of the Scottish comedy scene – a heap of humour and jokes.

This is Karen’s fourth tour with Aberdeen-based promoters, Breakneck Comedy, since 2023, and as Breakneck Comedy founder, Naz Hussain, explains, it’s their most ambitious to date.

“This is the biggest tour we’ve ever organised, and I’m delighted that we’re working with Karen for it. This is a big year for Breakneck Comedy – it’s our 15th anniversary and to be able to deliver such a huge tour for such a well-loved Scottish act is the icing on the cake” says Naz.

“Anyone who’s been to one of Karen’s shows before will know that it’s a great night of laughs, jokes, stories, and anecdotes from her career, covering everything from her time on Chewin’ The Fat, right through to her latest adventures as a DJ.

"This is a brand-new show for 2025, and the fact that Karen has so many fresh new stories to share is testament to her talent as a comedian, and her amazing career” Naz adds.

Breakneck Comedy is renowned for bringing top comedians and performers to towns and venues that might not be on the usual tour schedule.

“I love bringing big names to towns that some promoters might overlook” says Naz. “It’s really exciting to be able to put on shows all over Scotland and make it easier for people to be able to enjoy a great night of comedy and entertainment without them having to worry about catching a train home from the city.”