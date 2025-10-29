Kids Eat Free at Prezzo Italian Edinburgh with Gabby's Dollhouse takeover

Prezzo Italian

Prezzo Italian Edinburgh is pulling out all the stops to keep little ones entertained and parents smiling, with a Kids Eat Free offer running until 9th November.

Until 3rd November, the George Street restaurant is also transforming into a Gabby’s Dollhouse paradise with a full menu takeover including cat-shaped pizzas and rainbow doughnuts and fun-packed family activities including Gabby’s Dollhouse cat ears - all completely free with the purchase of an adult main meal.

Characters from the show will feature throughout the children’s menu and restaurant, bringing the charm and creativity of Gabby’s Dollhouse to life.

Naddy Onions, Marketing Director of Prezzo Italian, commented:

“With the cost-of-living front of mind for many families, we’re proud to offer Kids Eat Free until 9th November. Paired with the magical world of Gabby’s Dollhouse, we’ve created the perfect recipe for an outing that kids will love, and parents will appreciate.”

As part of the partnership, families can also enter to win the ultimate Gabby’s Dollhouse-inspired trip to Rome, including a luxury two-night stay, musical guided golf cart tour of Rome’s famous sights, a MerCat-themed party with bath bomb making, magical mocktails and games, visit to a cat café and a Kitty Fairy-inspired flower garden.

The new restaurant, located at the former Gusto Italian site at 135 George St, is open 12-10pm seven days a week and seats up to 250 guests across two floors and an outdoor terrace.

Guests can expect a wide-ranging menu featuring handmade Italian pizzas and pastas, burgers and grill dishes and indulgent desserts and handcrafted cocktails.

Reserve your table at www.prezzo.co.uk/edinburgh/book-a-table/