Miley Cyrus’ favourite L.A. solo show RUGBURN set to ignite Edinburgh Fringe as a one-to-watch production

After a sold-out Hollywood Fringe run and two high-profile visits by superstar Miley Cyrus, Mat Sanders’s acclaimed solo show RUGBURN is headed for a highly anticipated 24-performance run at the 2025 Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Described by audiences as an “unhinged performance of a lifetime,” “wildly entertaining,” and a “thrilling emotional rollercoaster with guts, heart, and humor,” RUGBURN blends dark comedy, physical storytelling, and raw vulnerability.

Written and performed by Mat Sanders—an acclaimed LA-based interior designer whose clients include Miley Cyrus herself—this fast-paced, genre-bending production draws comparisons to the legendary solo work of greats like John Leguizamo and Bill Erwin for its dynamic shifts in character, pace, and physical narrative.

Developed at Los Angeles’s esteemed Elysian Theatre—considered a hub for groundbreaking, innovative comedy and theatrical storytelling—RUGBURN embodies everything the LA underground theatre scene stands for. Elysian Artistic Director Jacquelyn Landgraf shares:

Miley, Mat and director of Elysium Theatre Jacquelyn Landgraf

“The Elysian has quickly become L.A.’s foremost incubator for new work that is boundary-pushing, transgressive, and immersive. Rugburn had its beginnings in an Elysian class, and we were excited to champion Mat Sanders’ as his ideas first began to crackle and this new show came to life. It’s juicy, candid, unhinged, musical, barely-clad–he whips the highly personal and vulnerable into wild spectacle, and plunges audiences into an extended, gloriously theatrical and hilarious manic panic.”

At its heart, RUGBURN explores queer millennial identity caught between two extremes—celebrity glamour and underground escapism. The show incorporates sex clubs, design TV references, Shakespearean interludes, vaudevillian musicality, and surreal imagery featuring Sanders wearing his signature panda kink mask and leather harness.

Reviewers have called it “raunchy, raw, touching and absolutely glorious”, “surprising, magnetic and brutally honest”, and have noted Sanders’s powerful presence, remarking that “Mat carries the room with a single gesture or glance” in this “one man, one hour tour de force confessional.”

Miley Cyrus’s repeat attendance further underscores the show’s singular cultural cachet. RUGBURN is poised to stake its claim in a renaissance of American queer solo performance—surfing the wave of original stories like Cole Escola’s Broadway sensation Oh Mary! and Jordan Tannahill’s rising Off-Broadway hit Prince Faggot.

Miley Cyrus backstage at RUGBURN

With all eyes on Edinburgh Fringe as the launchpad for the next breakout solo triumph—à la Fleabag and Baby Reindeer—Sanders’s storytelling, raw, riveting, and darkly funny, places RUGBURN squarely in the spotlight.

“Theatre was my sanctuary growing up,” Sanders shares. “Leaving it to design celebrity homes led me down an unexpected path and now the stage has pulled me back—not just as a performer, but as someone with a story that could only be told here. Returning to the church of theatre to exorcise the madness I’ve lived through feels, somehow, perfectly divine.”

Audiences and critics alike have praised RUGBURN as:

“Completely electric,” “Brave and disarming,” and “A dynamic hour of pure energy, emotion, and masterful performance.”

“An exponential showcase of vulnerability, hilarity, and true talent.”

“Perfectly executed, one of a kind, impeccable,” and “Edgy, sexy, and left me wanting more.”

Directed by Telly Kousakis (Glee, Scream Queens), RUGBURN’s on-stage breakdown gets a sharp eye and comedic backbone. Choreography is by Nick Lanzisera (Sia, Taylor Swift, High School Musical), who turns emotional collapse into physical comedy. Together, the team transforms Sanders’s deeply personal material into a full-throttle spectacle.

This dynamic, unforgettable theatrical experience promises to be “one of the most memorable shows of the Fringe season,” capturing hearts and sparking buzz as Sanders prepares to make his international Fringe debut.

Show Details:

RUGBURN

Edinburgh Festival Fringe | C ARTS | C alto

July 30 – August 24, 2025 | Nightly at 9:30 PM