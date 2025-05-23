American singer Billy Joel has had to cancel his already postponed show at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh after he was diagnosed with a brain condition.

The ‘Uptown Girl’ singer revealed today that has been diagnosed with Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus, a condition that causes a build-up of fluid in the brain.

His latest health scare has led to the cancellation of all of his scheduled world tour shows. In March this year, the ‘Piano Man’ postponed his Edinburgh show due to take place this summer, shifting it to June, 2026. The postponement was to give the singer more time to recover from surgery.

Joel said: “I’m sincerely sorry to disappoint our audience, and thank you for understanding.”

A post to Joel’s social media said: “Billy Joel has announced that he will be cancelling all scheduled concerts following a recent diagnosis of Normal Pressure Hydrocephalus (NPH).

“This condition has been exacerbated by recent concert performances, leading to problems with hearing, vision and balance.

“Under his doctor’s instructions, Billy is undergoing specific physical therapy and has been advised to refrain from performing during this recovery period.

“Billy is thankful for the excellent care he is receiving and is fully committed to prioritising his health.

“He is grateful for the support from fans during this time and looks forward to the day when he can once again take the stage.”