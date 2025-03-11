Billy Joel fans who were due to see the music legend perform in Edinburgh this summer will have to wait another year after his health issues saw the shows postponed.

Billy Joel had been due to play two dates at Murrayfield and Anfield Stadium, Liverpool, in June 2025, however a medical condition has seen the exclusive concerts moved to 6 and 20 June 2026.

The Piano Man singer-songwriter was due to play Edinburgh for the first time in 46 years with the shows later this year. Fans of the singer, who has performed hits such as Just the Way You Are, Uptown Girl, and She's Always a Woman, had paid more than £200 for the performance at Murrayfield.

Billy Joel has postponed his Edinburgh show | Getty Images

However, announcing the postponement Scottish Rugby said: “The current tour will be postponed for four months to allow him to recover from recent surgery and to undergo physical therapy under the supervision of his doctors”.

The tour will resume in July 2025 in Pittsburgh.

Billy Joel said: “While I regret postponing any shows, my health must come first. I look forward to getting back on stage and sharing the joy of live music with our amazing fans. Thank you for your understanding.”

Fans expressed concern after he suffered a fall at a recent concert in Stamford, Connecticut. Scottish Rugby said that all purchased tickets will automatically be valid for the rescheduled shows. If you are unable to attend, refunds will be available from point of purchase.