The developers behind the new 8,500 capacity indoor music arena planned for Edinburgh have revealed when they hope to start work on the site.

AEG Europe secured planning permission to build Edinburgh’s first indoor music arena in June last year, and nothing had been heard since regarding the plans for the new £80 million building at Edinburgh Park, opposite the train station and tram stop.

Speaking to the Evening News, the developers revealed when they hope to start work on the new arena, which Edinburgh music lovers have been calling on for many years.

Edinburgh's new indoor arena is planned to be up and running by 2027/ 2028.

Alistair Wood, EVP, real estate and development, AEG Europe, said: “In collaboration with the council and other stakeholders, we’re continuing to align and work through issues and processes that come with preparing a site like Edinburgh Park for construction.

“This includes working through planning conditions and making progress into the next stages of work with our design team.

“We’re conducting an ongoing search to initiate the appointment of an external contractor with a view to breaking ground at Edinburgh Park in Q1 2026.”

Another artist’s impression of the proposed new Edinburgh Arena.

If work does start in a year’s time as hoped, the developers believe the new £80m music arena could be open by late 2027/ early 2028.

AEG Europe hopes to host 150 shows a year including concerts, comedy shows, boxing and festival shows by year three at the three-level Edinburgh Park arena, with a full capacity of 8,500 when standing is in place, but 6,500 when all seated.