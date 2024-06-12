Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

New arena for Edinburgh approved by councillors

Edinburgh will soon have its first ever large indoor concert arena, after plans were approved today to build a new 8,500 capacity venue at Edinburgh Park.

AEG Europe, which operates 325 venues across the world and ran the Taylor Swift concerts at Murrayfield Stadium last weekend, hopes to open the new £80 million arena opposite the Edinburgh Park Train/ Tram station by 2027.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The company hopes to host 150 shows a year including concerts, comedy shows, boxing and festival shows by year three at the three-level Edinburgh Park Arena, with a full capacity of 8,500 when standing is in place, but 6,500 when all seated.

An artist's impression of the planned 8,500 capacity Edinburgh Park arena, with the AEG Europe planning application now approved by the City of Edinburgh Council.

Councillor scrutinised the arena proposal at a meeting of the City of Edinburgh Council’s development management sub-committee meeting today, Wednesday, June 12.

Concerns were raised about access to the site for concert goers and locals when events are held, particularly for people with mobility issues, with councillors noting that the site is “quite tight”.

AEG Europe’s representatives at the meeting obviously said enough to address these concerns, with the application approved by unanimous decision, with conditions added about lighting and CCTV.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking at today’s meeting, Alistair Wood, executive vice president of AEG Europe said: “We had looked at alternative sites at Leith, Meadowbank and the airport but this site is perfect.

“We love the history and heritage of Edinburgh but obviously the city is lacking an arena just now. We think this fills in a massive gap in the market.

“This proposal will create 250 jobs at the arena and a further 700 jobs in the wider area. We are hoping it will be the world’s most efficient arena when it is built.”

At the council meeting this morning, it was revealed that there will be no parking at the venue, however it was noted that there are 4,500 parking spaces in the area including at the nearby Hermiston Gait Retail Park where there is a four hour maximum stay.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

AEG Europe research shows that they expect 28 per cent of concert goers to arrive by tram, 24 per cent by bus, 11 per cent by train, 15 per cent by car and 22 per cent via the bus/ tram park and ride.

Welcoming the approval, Alex Hill, president and CEO of AEG Europe said: “We are delighted to have been granted planning consent for a cutting-edge new venue for Edinburgh. Having worked closely with City of Edinburgh Council, we strongly believe the arena will deliver huge benefits to the city throughout every stage of the building’s life cycle – from development to completion, for years to come when we’re bringing the world’s best artists to the Scottish stage.”

A model of the proposed Edinburgh Arena, on display at a consultation event at the Gyle late last year.

After hearing from the developers and council officers, councillors were quick to praise the plans after their concerns were allayed.

Cllr Dalgleish said: “This is quite a small site, but it also has a lot of opportunity. I have had concerns about traffic and the amount of people coming to the venue, but after today I don’t have these concerns anymore.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“This is a great investment and it aligns with our policies. I think this application is brilliant and fills a gap we are missing. So I will be supporting this.”

Cllr Booth added: “I think this is an exciting application. We have been lacking a large capacity venue outwith Murrayfield. It will massively contribute to our cultural life and it’s very welcome.

“I had concerns but I have heard reassurances from officers and the developers and I will be supporting it today.”

Cllr Mowatt said: “This is something Edinburgh has really been wanting for a long time. It’s a fantastic location you have chosen. It’s easy for people in the city to get to and I think the design of the building is really exciting.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking about the arena plans being approved, City of Edinburgh Council Leader Cammy Day said: “Edinburgh already boasts a great set of venues in the shape of Murrayfield, the Usher Hall, and our theatres. Increasingly, the world’s biggest stars are choosing the Capital. From Beyonce and Harry Styles to Taylor Swift’s record-breaking run, not forgetting our annual world-famous festivals, Edinburgh has more than proved itself as a top destination for international acts.

“We’ve been concentrating on developing our cultural offering and transport links in recent years to better connect the city, and the moment is right now to build on that. We’ve been crying out for a mid-size indoor arena, but we have to make sure the infrastructure is in place for that and it has to be the right site. This arena at Edinburgh Park offers the answer and the planning application received unanimous support from councillors.

“There is no doubt this site has some of the best transport links in Scotland and it easy to picture audiences travelling from home or the airport by tram, train or bus to West Edinburgh for a show.