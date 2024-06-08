Taylor Swift dazzles in Edinburgh as UK leg of anticipated Eras Tour gets underway at Murrayfield

The American icon performed the first of her UK tour dates last night

Tens of thousands of Swifties arrived at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh last night to watch global superstar Taylor Swift launch the UK leg of her renowned Eras Tour.

The pop icon played to adoring fans for over three hours, performing 45 songs from 10 of her acclaimed albums.

The first of her three sell-out shows, Taylor Swift has broken Scottish records for the biggest-selling stadium show - with nearly 73,000 fans in attendance. The Edinburgh shows come after Taylor Swift launched her highly touted Eras Tour in Arizona in March 2023.

Here are 12 pictures from the record-breaking concert.

Taylor Swift performs on stage during her Eras Tour at Murrayfield Stadium

1. Taylor Swift

Taylor Swift performs on stage during her Eras Tour at Murrayfield Stadium Photo: Jane Barlow

The American star broke Scottish records for the biggest-selling stadium show - with nearly 73,000 fans in attendance

2. Record breaking

The American star broke Scottish records for the biggest-selling stadium show - with nearly 73,000 fans in attendance Photo: Jane Barlow

The pop icon dazzled fans as she took to the stage

3. Shining bright

The pop icon dazzled fans as she took to the stage Photo: Jane Barlow/PA

Swifties were treated to an incredible three-hour show

4. The crowd goes wild

Swifties were treated to an incredible three-hour show Photo: Jane Barlow

