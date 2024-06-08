Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Sienna and her mum Mandy had been looking forward to the sell-out show for months

A 10-year-old girl who attended the Taylor Swift concert in Edinburgh last night has been left ‘heartbroken’ after she was forced to leave the sell-out show early due to a medical scare.

Sienna Dell, who has complex health issues and receives medication through IVs 12-16 hours a day, developed a fever during the concert and was later rushed to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sienna and her mum, Mandy Dell, had been looking forward to seeing Taylor Swift for months - travelling 10 hours on the train from London and spending all their savings to watch the global pop icon perform.

Sienna Dell, 10, had been looking forward to seeing her idol Taylor Swift for months

Mandy is now hoping her daughter can get a ‘second chance’ to see her idol at a future date of the Eras Tour which is travelling to Liverpool, Cardiff, London and Dublin later in the summer.

Speaking to the Evening News, Mandy said: “Sienna is a massive Taylor Swift fan and it was her dream to be at the concert and see her idol but sadly it was cut short. She is heartbroken. Sienna has been though a lot already and she deserved it so much, probably more than most due to her complex medical history so I just hope we can get a second chance at making that dream come true.

“Even though she saw the first quarter of the show she wasn’t feeling well. She has an IV line that goes into her heart, and when she gets a fever Sienna has to be admitted to hospital as a part of protocol for sepsis.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sienna travelled from London with her mum Mandy and made 148 friendship brackets to give out to people in the Edinburgh crowd

Mandy spent around £1,000 on tickets and accommodation for the long-awaited event, with Sienna making 148 friendship bracelets to give out to people in the crowd and picking out a special outfit for the show. Mandy said the trip to Edinburgh had been seven months in the making and ‘it was supposed to be special memory for us.’

A video shared online by Mandy shows Sienna full of emotion as she watches the American pop sensation perform at Edinburgh’s Murrayfield Stadium. Dressed in special outfit for the event, a tearful Sienna can be seen leaning on her mum as the pop star sings her hit song Miss Americana and the Heartbreak Prince.

After feeling unwell, Sienna was seen by medical staff on site before travelling to hospital where they both stayed overnight. Mandy said: “She’s looking brighter after having IV antibiotics and paracetamol and we will find out today if we need to stay here until Monday. - but it could be longer depending on her blood cultures.”

Writing on social media, Mandy said: “We need your help. As many of you know we tried sooo hard to get Sienna to the Taylor Swift concert. She prepped for months and we used all our savings to make this come true.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We travelled from London to Scotland yesterday and she was buzzing, but unfortunately a quarter of the way through I had to keep removing Sienna from the stadium as she wasn’t feeling great. I thought as first she was just overwhelmed but unfortunately Sienna did become unwell and was blue lighted to Edinburgh kids hospital.”