Edinburgh Retro: 29 fascinating photos of the old Edinburgh Royal Infirmary at Lauriston Place and jog your memory

Take a look back at these once-familiar sights

By Ian Swanson
Published 14th Apr 2024, 04:45 BST

An appeal has gone out from the Edinburgh International Book Festival for people to contribute memories of Edinburgh Royal Infirmary and its old home at Lauriston Place. They are planning a writing project, Words from the Wards, at this summer’s Book Festival because it is going to be based for the first time at the Royal Infirmary’s old site, which is now home to Edinburgh University’s Edinburgh Futures Institute.

Here are 29 fascinating photographs selected from the Evening News archives which may jog some memories of the hospital over the years, before it moved to its current site at Little France in 2003.

The Victorian facade and clock tower of the old Royal Infirmary building on Lauriston Place, Edinburgh ahead of the hospital's move to Little France.

1. Victorian facade and clock tower

The Victorian facade and clock tower of the old Royal Infirmary building on Lauriston Place, Edinburgh ahead of the hospital's move to Little France. Photo: Andrew Stuart

Ward 10 of the old Royal Infirmary, with Sister Lynn Reid in charge, in 2001

2. Ward 10

Ward 10 of the old Royal Infirmary, with Sister Lynn Reid in charge, in 2001 Photo: Phil Wilkinson

Ambulances outside the Royal Infirmary accident and emergency department in 2003

3. Ambulances outside A&E

Ambulances outside the Royal Infirmary accident and emergency department in 2003 Photo: Julie Bull

The Forence Nightingale nurses home in the grounds of the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary in Lauriston Place, November 1989.

4. Nurses Home

The Forence Nightingale nurses home in the grounds of the Edinburgh Royal Infirmary in Lauriston Place, November 1989. Photo: Bill Stout

