An appeal has gone out from the Edinburgh International Book Festival for people to contribute memories of Edinburgh Royal Infirmary and its old home at Lauriston Place. They are planning a writing project, Words from the Wards, at this summer’s Book Festival because it is going to be based for the first time at the Royal Infirmary’s old site, which is now home to Edinburgh University’s Edinburgh Futures Institute.
Here are 29 fascinating photographs selected from the Evening News archives which may jog some memories of the hospital over the years, before it moved to its current site at Little France in 2003.
1 / 8
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.