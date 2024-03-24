The roads may be familiar, but at the same time they have changed - some look much quieter in these pictures, with less traffic than we're used to now; but others, like Princes Street, are no longer open to general traffic, so the sight of cars, vans and lorries driving along is not what we expect.
And, of course, the cars in the pictures belong to a different era - long before the advent of 4x4s, SUVs and electric vehicles.
Take a look at this selection of photographs from the Evening News archive and step back into the Edinburgh of the 1950s and 1960s.
