The roads may be familiar, but at the same time they have changed - some look much quieter in these pictures, with less traffic than we're used to now; but others, like Princes Street, are no longer open to general traffic, so the sight of cars, vans and lorries driving along is not what we expect.

And, of course, the cars in the pictures belong to a different era - long before the advent of 4x4s, SUVs and electric vehicles.

Take a look at this selection of photographs from the Evening News archive and step back into the Edinburgh of the 1950s and 1960s.

Traffic in Shandwick Place, Edinburgh, on Easter Monday 1969. Photo: Crauford Tait

Cars line up at a petrol station in a last-minute attempt to fill up before the Budget changes in November 1968 Photo: TSPL

A Pickfords lorry transporting plant from Parsons Peebles Ltd holds up traffic at the junction of St Stephen Street and North West Circus Place in Stockbridge in October 1967. Photo: George Smith

A three-wheeler needs a push up Holyrood Road in Edinburgh during the snow showers of February 1969. Photo: Crauford Tait

