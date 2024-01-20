Images of historic street include major renovations, protests outside the BBC – and a queue for bus passes

Edinburgh’s Queen Street is a broad, open thoroughfare with imposing buildings on one side and gardens on the other, giving a sense of space in the heart of the city.

Now a busy east-west traffic route after cars were removed from Princes Street, it has a long and distinguished history. It was named in honour of Queen Charlotte of Mecklenberg, consort of George IIIi, and is recognised as the longest parade of 18th century architecture in Edinburgh.

It used to be home to the Mary Erskine School and the Edinburgh base of the BBC and is still graced by the Scottish National Portrait Gallery and an array of prestigious organisations like the Royal College of Physicians.

This selection of pictures from our archives includes major renovations of some of these buildings, as well as protests outside the BBC and reminders of other things that have happened in the historic street.

1 . Bus office queue Edinburgh pensioners queue outside the Lothian Region Transport office in Queen Street for up to two hours to apply for special OAP bus passes in August 1983 after the Tory-led regional council ended free travel for the elderly and said OAPs would have to pay 10p a journey for off-peak travel unless they bought a £30 pass.

2 . Mary Erskine School. The Mary Erskine School - known as the Edinburgh Ladies' College until 1944 - had its home at the west end of Queen Street from 1870 until 1966, when it moved to its current location in Ravelston. The Queen Street building was demolished and the site is now occupied by the Erskine House office block.

3 . Firemen protest outside BBC Scottish firemen protest outside the BBC's Queen Street offices about the broadcaster's reporting of the firemen's strike in January 1978.

4 . Scottish Malt Whisky Society The Scotch Malt Whisky Society unveils the Kaleidoscope Whisky Bar at its 28 Queen Street venue following a major makeover. The society described the new bar as "the ultimate whisky destination", with more than 200 rare single malt whiskies and other spirits available at the bar, the selection changing regularly throughout the year.