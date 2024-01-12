News you can trust since 1873
Haymarket in 1950s and 1960s: war memorial; policewoman on point duty; and curling at the ice rink.

18 fantastic pictures of Haymarket in the 1950s and 1960s including ice rink, point duty and not much traffic

Haymarket is a hive of activity - a busy junction and a major railway station, as well as shops, pubs, restaurants and offices.

But turning the clock back, it looks as if things were a little less hectic 60 or 70 years ago.

By Ian Swanson
Published 14th Jan 2024, 04:45 GMT

Just a glance at these pictures from the Evening News archives is enough to make you realise how much life in Edinburgh has changed since the 1950s and 1960s.

Roads which today are almost always busy have hardly any traffic. A policewoman stands on point duty where high-tech traffic signal systems are now in control. The station has been extended and dramatically changed since these pictures were taken. And now we carry with us mobile phones which are probably many times more powerful than the large cabinets of computers shown here.

Scroll through this picture gallery to see just what everyday life was like in this part of the Capital six or seven decades ago.

Crowds gather around the Heart of Midlothian War Memorial clock at Haymarket on Remembrance Day 1950 to commemorate the Hearts players who died during the First World War.

1. Hearts War Memorial

Crowds gather around the Heart of Midlothian War Memorial clock at Haymarket on Remembrance Day 1950 to commemorate the Hearts players who died during the First World War. Photo: TSPL

A trial of a traffic roundabout at Haymarket, Edinburgh. in 1954.

2. Trial roundabout

A trial of a traffic roundabout at Haymarket, Edinburgh. in 1954. Photo: TSPL

A policeman sitting in a night watchman's hut takes notes on traffic at Haymarket to monitor any bottle necks.

3. Policeman on watch

A policeman sitting in a night watchman's hut takes notes on traffic at Haymarket to monitor any bottle necks. Photo: TSPL

Trams drive past Haymarket station - the scene has changed a lot since this picture was taken.

4. Trams passing Haymarket station

Trams drive past Haymarket station - the scene has changed a lot since this picture was taken. Photo: Contributed

