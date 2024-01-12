18 fantastic pictures of Haymarket in the 1950s and 1960s including ice rink, point duty and not much traffic
Haymarket is a hive of activity - a busy junction and a major railway station, as well as shops, pubs, restaurants and offices.
But turning the clock back, it looks as if things were a little less hectic 60 or 70 years ago.
Just a glance at these pictures from the Evening News archives is enough to make you realise how much life in Edinburgh has changed since the 1950s and 1960s.
Roads which today are almost always busy have hardly any traffic. A policewoman stands on point duty where high-tech traffic signal systems are now in control. The station has been extended and dramatically changed since these pictures were taken. And now we carry with us mobile phones which are probably many times more powerful than the large cabinets of computers shown here.
