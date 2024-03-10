The job of police officers has inevitably changed in lots of ways over the last 60 years or so. Some roles remain the same - like investigating murders or post office raids.

But, as these pictures from the Evening News archives show, such tasks as directing the traffic used to be a key part of policing work.

And of course there were protests and demonstrations to be dealt with too.

Scroll through these fascinating old photos and see what police work was like in the 1950s and 1960s.

1 . Directing traffic at West End A policeman on points duty at the West End in 1954. Behind him is The Rutland Bar. Photo: TSPL Photo Sales

2 . Panda on patrol A Morris Minor police panda car sits outside the polling station at Corstorphine primary school in May 1969 Photo: Denis Straughan Photo Sales

3 . Derby 'break in' at Easter Road Mounted police keep an eye on the crowds at Easter Road after a "break in" - the gates had been closed 15 minutes before the start - at an Edinburgh derby Hibs v Hearts football match in January 1950. A record attendance of more than 65,000 fans saw Hearts win the match 1-2. Photo: TSPL Photo Sales

4 . Training for signal duty Training for traffic signal duty under instruction from Sergeant Murray in 1963. Photo: Ian Porteous Photo Sales