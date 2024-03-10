The job of police officers has inevitably changed in lots of ways over the last 60 years or so. Some roles remain the same - like investigating murders or post office raids.
But, as these pictures from the Evening News archives show, such tasks as directing the traffic used to be a key part of policing work.
And of course there were protests and demonstrations to be dealt with too.
1. Directing traffic at West End
A policeman on points duty at the West End in 1954. Behind him is The Rutland Bar. Photo: TSPL
2. Panda on patrol
A Morris Minor police panda car sits outside the polling station at Corstorphine primary school in May 1969 Photo: Denis Straughan
3. Derby 'break in' at Easter Road
Mounted police keep an eye on the crowds at Easter Road after a "break in" - the gates had been closed 15 minutes before the start - at an Edinburgh derby Hibs v Hearts football match in January 1950. A record attendance of more than 65,000 fans saw Hearts win the match 1-2. Photo: TSPL
4. Training for signal duty
Training for traffic signal duty under instruction from Sergeant Murray in 1963. Photo: Ian Porteous