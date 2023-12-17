News you can trust since 1873
17 amazing pictures of Stockbridge in the 1970s including junk shops, an aerial view and a crashed fire engine

Scenes of Stockbridge from 50 years ago reflect an area of Edinburgh full of character and interest
By Ian Swanson
Published 16th Dec 2023, 04:45 GMT

Stockbridge is well known for its rich heritage of independent and specialist shops, many of them with their own quirky character. And today it is also home to numerous coffee shops and eateries.

But here’s a selection of pictures from our archives showing Stockbridge in the 1970s. Scroll through and take a look at one of Edinburgh’s most popular areas as it was 50 years ago – with junk shops, a musical instrument makers, nostalgic streetscapes and a crashed fire engine.

29 amazing pictures of Edinburgh's Royal Mile in the 1970s: Sean Connery, state visits and old gap sites

The junction of Kerr Street and St Stephen Street in Stockbridge Edinburgh, in July 1971.

1. Kerr Street / St Stephen Street

The junction of Kerr Street and St Stephen Street in Stockbridge Edinburgh, in July 1971. Photo: Alex Brown

Locals at one of the junk shops in St Stephen Street Edinburgh in June 1971

2. Junk shop

Locals at one of the junk shops in St Stephen Street Edinburgh in June 1971 Photo: Ian Brand

The exterior of a St Stephen Street shop in Stockbridge, Edinburgh, in June 1971.

3. Shop in St Stephen Street

The exterior of a St Stephen Street shop in Stockbridge, Edinburgh, in June 1971. Photo: Ian Brand

St Stephen Place in Stockbridge, Edinburgh, in June 1971

4. St Stephen Place

St Stephen Place in Stockbridge, Edinburgh, in June 1971 Photo: Ian Brand

