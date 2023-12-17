17 amazing pictures of Stockbridge in the 1970s including junk shops, an aerial view and a crashed fire engine
Scenes of Stockbridge from 50 years ago reflect an area of Edinburgh full of character and interest
Stockbridge is well known for its rich heritage of independent and specialist shops, many of them with their own quirky character. And today it is also home to numerous coffee shops and eateries.
But here’s a selection of pictures from our archives showing Stockbridge in the 1970s. Scroll through and take a look at one of Edinburgh’s most popular areas as it was 50 years ago – with junk shops, a musical instrument makers, nostalgic streetscapes and a crashed fire engine.
