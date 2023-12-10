News you can trust since 1873
13 fascinating pictures of Edinburgh's Lothian Road in the 1970s including aerial photos, shops and marches

A look back at Lothian Road gives a glimpse of life in the Capital 50 years ago
By Ian Swanson
Published 10th Dec 2023, 04:45 GMT

It has long been a favourite place to shop, eat, drink, see a film, go to a concert or have a night out. But just like everywhere else, Edinburgh’s Lothian Road has seen its share of changes over the years.

Here are some pictures from the Evening News archives which turn the clock back to the 1970s and give a glimpse of life in the Capital 50 years ago. There are some shops which were once familiar features of the street but are no longer there; landmarks like the Usher Hall which are still key venues; and aerial views which offer a wider picture of the area back then. Take a look and see what’s different from today.

Shops at the top of Edinburgh's Lothian Road in December 1974, including Woolworths and Jeffreys household furnishings.

1. Woolworths and Jeffreys

Shops at the top of Edinburgh's Lothian Road in December 1974, including Woolworths and Jeffreys household furnishings. Photo: Stan Warburton

An aerial of Edinburgh's, Lothian Road in July 1974, with the junction with Princes Street in the bottom right hand corner.

2. Bird's eye view

An aerial of Edinburgh's, Lothian Road in July 1974, with the junction with Princes Street in the bottom right hand corner. Photo: Ian Brand

A view down Edinburgh's Lothian Road, showing the Edinburgh Savings Bank, in June 1970.

3. Edinburgh Savings Bank

A view down Edinburgh's Lothian Road, showing the Edinburgh Savings Bank, in June 1970. Photo: George Smith

Lothian Road goods yard in September 1972

4. Lothian Road goods yard

Lothian Road goods yard in September 1972 Photo: Alan Ledgerwood

