13 fascinating pictures of Edinburgh's Lothian Road in the 1970s including aerial photos, shops and marches

It has long been a favourite place to shop, eat, drink, see a film, go to a concert or have a night out. But just like everywhere else, Edinburgh’s Lothian Road has seen its share of changes over the years.

Here are some pictures from the Evening News archives which turn the clock back to the 1970s and give a glimpse of life in the Capital 50 years ago. There are some shops which were once familiar features of the street but are no longer there; landmarks like the Usher Hall which are still key venues; and aerial views which offer a wider picture of the area back then. Take a look and see what’s different from today.