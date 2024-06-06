Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Devon Dickinson has been handing out bracelets in care homes in a mission to tackle loneliness and unite eras of Swifties.

An 11-year-old Taylor Swift fan from Edinburgh has spent months creating friendship bracelets ahead of the singer’s arrival in the Capital tomorrow.

The Buckstone Primary School pupil made her first one for her great-grandmother Margaret.

After seeing how overjoyed the 92-year-old was at the gift, Devon decided to spread the worldwide craze inspired by the singer’s anthem ‘You’re On Your Own, Kid’ to elderly residents across the city.