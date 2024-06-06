Watch: Young Edinburgh Taylor Swift fan brings bracelet craze to city care homes
An 11-year-old Taylor Swift fan from Edinburgh has spent months creating friendship bracelets ahead of the singer’s arrival in the Capital tomorrow.
Devon Dickinson has been handing them out in care homes in a mission to tackle loneliness and unite eras of Swifties.
The Buckstone Primary School pupil made her first one for her great-grandmother Margaret.
After seeing how overjoyed the 92-year-old was at the gift, Devon decided to spread the worldwide craze inspired by the singer’s anthem ‘You’re On Your Own, Kid’ to elderly residents across the city.
She has since spent more than 50 hours making hundreds of bracelets ahead of Swift’s three shows at Murrayfield this weekend.
