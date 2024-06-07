Thousands of Taylor Swift fans descended on Murrayfield Stadium on ahead of the US pop star’s record-breaking three sold out shows this weekend.

Fans queued for up to an hour on Thursday outside the home of Scottish rugby to get some official merchandise, and some began queuing at the gates in a bid to get in front of the stage to see Taylor up close and personal.

On Friday, despite the wind and rain, there was a real feel-good feeling around the stadium as thousands flocked to see Taylor in action, with fans bringing the glitz and glamour to Roseburn, with some wearing the pop star’s iconic outfits.

1 . Glitz and glammer Taylor Swift fans were dressed to impress on Friday ahead of the US pop star's first of three shows at Murrayfield Stadium in Edinburgh to kick-off the UK leg of her Eras tour. Photo: Kevin Quinn Photo Sales

2 . Friends Friends Jenna Alkaysi from Wales, and Chelsea Chadyiwa and Lael Hatinawedy from Corby, were excited to be in Edinburgh to see Taylor Swift on Friday. Photo: Kevin Quinn Photo Sales

3 . Why does it always rain on me? These Taylor Swift fans stayed dry in the rain with ponchos readily available from the many merchandise stalls around Murrayfield Stadium. Photo: Jessica Urquhart Photo Sales