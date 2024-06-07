Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Special watch tribute to Midnights album for Edinburgh concert

A Taylor Swift superfan from England has arrived in Edinburgh for tonight’s concert at Murrayfield with her dress and hair covered in watches in tribute to one of the US pop star’s albums.

Chelsea Chadyiwa from Corby set all but one of the watches to midnight in a nod to Taylor’s 2022 album Midnights, with one left working to allow her to know what the time is. She also wore a necklace made out of watches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Chelsea Chadyiwa from Corby arrived for Taylor Swift's opening night at Murrayfield in a dress covered in watches.

She said: “I am going as the album Midnights. I made it yesterday. And all of the watches are set to midnight except for one with the actual time. I’ve also put them in my hair and extras on my wrists. I just really love the album.

“It’s a DIY project. Watches are surprisingly expensive. And it was a bit of a fiddly project but I’m delighted with how it looks.

“I started off with a much bigger vest covered in watches, but it was too heavy. So I had to make this yesterday as a second attempt and it took a long time, so I’ve not had much sleep.

“It’s all worth it though, I can’t wait to see Taylor Swift tonight.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Chelsea joined the queue at around noon today with two of her friends, Jenna Alkaysi (left) and Lael Hatinawedy.