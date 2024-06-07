Taylor Swift Edinburgh: Watch super Swiftie with dress and hair covered in watches in nod to 'Midnights' album
A Taylor Swift superfan from England has arrived in Edinburgh for tonight’s concert at Murrayfield with her dress and hair covered in watches in tribute to one of the US pop star’s albums.
Chelsea Chadyiwa from Corby set all but one of the watches to midnight in a nod to Taylor’s 2022 album Midnights, with one left working to allow her to know what the time is. She also wore a necklace made out of watches.
She said: “I am going as the album Midnights. I made it yesterday. And all of the watches are set to midnight except for one with the actual time. I’ve also put them in my hair and extras on my wrists. I just really love the album.
“It’s a DIY project. Watches are surprisingly expensive. And it was a bit of a fiddly project but I’m delighted with how it looks.
“I started off with a much bigger vest covered in watches, but it was too heavy. So I had to make this yesterday as a second attempt and it took a long time, so I’ve not had much sleep.
“It’s all worth it though, I can’t wait to see Taylor Swift tonight.”
Chelsea joined the queue at around noon today with two of her friends, Jenna Alkaysi and Lael Hatinawedy. They said they were also excited to see Taylor and support act Paramore and were happy to wait in the wind and the rain.
