Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Here’s all you need to know ahead of Taylor’s Swift’s massive Edinburgh concerts

Taylor Swift has arrived in Edinburgh to play her first Scottish gigs in nearly 10 years – and here's everything Swifties need to know to get Ready For It.

As part of her Eras Tour, the US superstar will play three massive shows at Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium this June 7, 8 an 9, and if you're lucky enough to have tickets, you might like to know some essential bits of information like stage times, entry points, banned items and public transport options for getting to and from the stadium. You can get info on road closures here

What items are banned from the stadium?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Bags larger than A4 size (unless required for medical or childcare purposes) NOTE – Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium does not have bag drop facilities so customers with larger bags require to take them away and deposit them in a safe place before entering the stadium.

Alcohol of any kind (customers must dispose of this at bins provided at the entry points)

Cans, opened bottles and any kind of glass or metal container

Sealed plastic soft drinks or water bottles larger than 500ml

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fireworks, flares, smoke bombs and any kind of Pyrotechnic items (procession of these may constitute a criminal offence with those found with these being referred to police)

Knives, weapons and other hazardous items

Banners or flags with slogans which are offensive, abusive, racist, homophobic or of a discriminatory nature

Animals (except for guide dogs)

Large umbrellas

Cameras that do not fit comfortably into pockets or handbags

Tripods, selfie sticks and iPads

Other items deemed to pose a risk of injury and annoyance

Where to enter the stadium

For this concert there will be dedicating specific turnstiles to ticket types to help with access into the venue – you must turn up at the correct turnstiles detailed on your ticket, follow the coloured routes to get you to the right place!

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North – Follow the purple route: Karma is my Boyfriend package (Early Entry – Front Standing Left) – Roseburn Park Entry – via Riversdale Crescent or Roseburn Place Front Standing Left – Roseburn Park Entry – via Riversdale Crescent or Roseburn Place Reserved seats in sections W9, W11-W42 – North Entry – via Riversdale Bridge Accessible viewing platform tickets (if accessing from the pre- allocated car park) – North Entry – via Riversdale Bridge

East – Follow the yellow route: Karma is my Boyfriend package (Early entry -Front Standing Right) – Roseburn Park Entry – via Riversdale Crescent or Roseburn Place Front Standing Right- Roseburn Park Entry – via Riversdale Crescent or Roseburn Place Reserved Seating Sections N15-N20, E1-E12 – East Entry – via Roseburn Crescent

South – Follow the blue route: Reserved seating tickets sections E13-E22. S1-S20, W1-W8 and W10 – South Entry – via Roseburn Street Venue Hospitality – Restaurant Package & Hospitality Package – South Entry – via Roseburn Street Accessible viewing platform tickets – South Entry – via Roseburn Street

West – Follow the pink route: Ready for It package (Early Entry – General Admission standing) – West Entry – via Baird Drive or Roseburn Street General Admission Standing – West Entry – via Baird Drive or Roseburn Street Venue Hospitality – Up & Under package only – West Entry – via Baird Drive or Roseburn Street

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Please remember Scottish Gas Murrayfield is located in a residential area so please be respectful of our neighbours when arriving and leaving the stadium.

What time do the doors open?

Those ticketholders who have Early Entry will be able to access the venue through their dedicated turnstiles from 3pm. The stadium will be open for all other ticketholders at 4pm.

Hospitality ticketholders will have dedicated turnstile lanes and can access the stadium from 4pm.

What are the stage times?

It has been confirmed that the show starts at 6pm. Support act Paramore will warm up the crowd, and Taylor will probably be on stage from around 7.15pm onwards. The show is expected to finish around 10.45pm.

Getting to and from Scottish Gas Murrayfield

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We recommend travelling by public transport or walking wherever possible.

Walking

If you're up for a walk, it's a lovely stroll from the city centre through some of our beautiful streets. It will take you around 45 minutes to get to Scottish Gas Murrayfield from the city centre. Haymarket train station is just 20 minutes away.

Please remember you'll be passing through streets where people live. Please respect their homes. Use litter bins. Wait until you get to the stadium to use the toilets.

Bus

Many Lothian Buses pass by (or close to ) Scottish Gas Murrayfield. Plan your journey and stay up-to-date on their website or app.

Tram

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Edinburgh Trams run every seven minutes in both directions from Edinburgh Airport to Newhaven, with a stop at Scottish Gas Murrayfield. You can also hop off at Balgreen stop and walk a little further to get to the west side of the stadium. Make sure you buy your tickets before boarding from ticket machines on platforms, the mobile app, or website.

Train

Waverley Station is in the middle of the city centre, while Haymarket Station is at the west end, close to the stadium. You can easily walk to the stadium from Haymarket (around 20 minutes) or you can take the tram or bus from the station.

You can check train timetables and buy tickets from Scotrail.

Car

There is no public parking at Scottish Gas Murrayfield. There will be road closures and parking restrictions before and for about 90 minutes after the concert. You are best to use the Park and Ride facilities located around the outskirts of Edinburgh. From these facilities, you can hop on a bus or tram to get to the city centre or stadium.

Are there any age restrictions?

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Standing No persons under 14 years old permitted. Persons under 16 years old must be accompanied by an adult aged 18 or over at all times (1 adult minimum per 4 persons aged under 16 years old).